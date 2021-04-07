Nathan Buck: Northants seamer signs new deal until end of 2022 season
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Northamptonshire paceman Nathan Buck has signed a new contract until the end of the 2022 county season.
The 29-year-old joined the club from Lancashire in 2017 and has been a regular in red and white ball formats.
Former England Under-19 and England Lions bowler Buck has taken 399 wickets in 12 years as a professional.
"I'm in a very good place with my cricket, after last season I felt like I was bowling probably the best I've bowled for many years," he said.
Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle added: "His skill set with the ball is second to none and to have a bowler like Nathan who feels comfortable to bowl at any stage of a game and in any format is fantastic."