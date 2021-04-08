Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Robson hit 25 fours in his innings of 165

County Championship Group Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 293-8: Robson 165; Gregory 4-54 Somerset: Yet to bat Middlesex 2 pts, Somerset 2 pts Scorecard

Middlesex opener Sam Robson scored the first century of the 2021 County Championship season, but his dismissal late on capped a good day for Somerset's bowlers at Lord's.

Robson edged Lewis Gregory to slip for 165 as Middlesex closed on 293-8.

The ex-England batsman starred on a day when his team-mates struggled.

Captain Stevie Eskinazi was the next highest scorer with 22 as Gregory (4-54) led an impressive final-session comeback by the visitors.

Middlesex were looking relatively untroubled at 254-5 after tea, but lost three quick wickets including the all-important one of Robson.

The 31-year-old had some luck before lunch when he was dropped twice in the slips but looked assured otherwise, timing the ball magnificently, especially off his legs and straight.

While Robson piled on the runs, Somerset kept on making timely breakthroughs.

England spinner Jack Leach (1-43) found plenty of turn at times and removed Robbie White just before tea, but it was the seamers who looked most threatening.

Gregory dismissed Robson after almost six hours at the crease as he attempted to cut a ball that was too close to him and Somerset captain Tom Abell clung on at third slip.

Toby Roland-Jones and Ethan Bamber frustrated Somerset with a gutsy unbroken ninth-wicket stand in the last half hour of play and will be looking to push Middlesex past 300 on day two.