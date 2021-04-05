Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sean Abbott has been playing for New South Wales having had a move to Derbyshire last summer called off because of Covid-19

Australia's Sean Abbott will join Surrey for their T20 Blast campaign and three County Championship matches.

The 29-year-old all-rounder will replace Kemar Roach as Surrey's second overseas player when the West Indies seamer returns to the Caribbean in May.

Abbott has played two one-day and seven Twenty20 internationals for Australia, and won the 2020 and 2021 Big Bash titles with Sydney Sixers.

He could make his Surrey debut against Gloucestershire on 27 May.

Abbott, who has also helped New South Wales reach the finals of the Sheffield Shield and domestic One-Day Cup during his career, had agreed to join Derbyshire last summer before the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered the move.

"His all-round skills and the experience of having won back-to-back BBL trophies will add real strength to our group," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website. external-link

Abbott added: "I've had the pleasure of playing with a few of the Surrey guys who played at the Sydney Sixers who have done very well.

"I know they've got an amazing set up and a great bunch of lads so I'm looking forward to getting to London, playing some great cricket and making new friends."