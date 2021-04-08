County Championship: Vince unbeaten century puts Hampshire well on top against Leicestershire
|County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one):
|Hampshire 431-4: Vince 168*, Alsop 119; Wright 2-79
|Leicestershire: Yet to bat
|Leicestershire 1 pt, Hampshire 5 pts
James Vince top scored with a classy 168 not out - while Tom Alsop also hit 119 - as Hampshire dominated day one at Leicestershire.
Vince's 26th first-class hundred came from just 81 balls with 19 boundaries.
The England batsman joined Alsop in the middle with the visitors on 127-3 and the pair batted beautifully in a 224-run fourth-wicket stand.
Vince was then supported by Liam Dawson who raced to 51 off 68 deliveries as Hampshire closed on 431-4
Vince, who has already impressed this year in the shortest format of the game in the Australian Big Bash, batted with his trademark easy-on-the-eye style, sending out a clear message to the England selectors three years on from his last Test appearance.
The middle-order batsman was very nearly dismissed first ball when he edged a Chris Wright delivery just short of Colin Ackermann at second slip.
But the 30-year-old shook off the early scare to cruise passed 150 and give Hampshire, who had won the toss and elected to bat, the clear advantage at stumps.