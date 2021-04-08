Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Vince finished on 168 not out from 167 deliveries with 27 fours and two sixes

County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one): Hampshire 431-4: Vince 168*, Alsop 119; Wright 2-79 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 1 pt, Hampshire 5 pts Scorecard

James Vince top scored with a classy 168 not out - while Tom Alsop also hit 119 - as Hampshire dominated day one at Leicestershire.

Vince's 26th first-class hundred came from just 81 balls with 19 boundaries.

The England batsman joined Alsop in the middle with the visitors on 127-3 and the pair batted beautifully in a 224-run fourth-wicket stand.

Vince was then supported by Liam Dawson who raced to 51 off 68 deliveries as Hampshire closed on 431-4

Vince, who has already impressed this year in the shortest format of the game in the Australian Big Bash, batted with his trademark easy-on-the-eye style, sending out a clear message to the England selectors three years on from his last Test appearance.

The middle-order batsman was very nearly dismissed first ball when he edged a Chris Wright delivery just short of Colin Ackermann at second slip.

But the 30-year-old shook off the early scare to cruise passed 150 and give Hampshire, who had won the toss and elected to bat, the clear advantage at stumps.