Nottinghamshire bowler Jake Ball dismissed Durham captain Scott Borthwick for a four-ball duck

County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day one): Durham 241-7: Lees 58, Bedingham 57; Ball 2-39, Fletcher 2-51 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Notts 2 pts, Durham 1 pt Scorecard

Alex Lees and David Bedingham scored half-centuries for Durham on day one against Nottinghamshire.

After Jake Ball (2-39) took two wickets in five balls to reduce the visitors to 5-2, Lees (58) and Bedingham (57) put on 88 for the third wicket.

Despite Jack Burnham's 42, Durham slipped from 144-3 to 196-7, which included the wicket of Lees who was run out by a direct hit from Joe Clarke.

Brydon Carse and Ben Raine then saw Durham through to the close on 241-7.

Both sides will have reasons to be pleased on a day of fluctuating fortunes, as Notts came back strongly early in the final session, before Carse (21 not out) and Raine (20 not out) put on a watchful unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 45 in just under 20 overs.

Michael Jones was the first wicket to fall, caught at the second attempt by a juggling Haseeb Hameed off Ball for a 12-ball duck and Scott Borthwick followed in the same over.

The Sunderland-born batsman, who was made captain on his return to Durham after four years with Surrey, lasted only four balls before being hit on the boot and trapped leg before.

Lees and Bedingham steadied the visitors but the latter was caught low down by wicketkeeper Tom Moores off Luke Fletcher (2-51).

A superb bit of fielding by Clarke in the deep sent Lees back to the pavilion after attempting a second run, while Moores took a neat low catch to his left to get rid of Burnham.

Durham lost their way after tea with Steven Mullaney and Lyndon James also picking up wickets, but Carse and Raine have taken them close to a second batting point.