South African paceman Duanne Olivier is one of the seven to commit to Yorkshire

Yorkshire have agreed new contracts with seven players, keeping them at the county beyond the 2021 season.

All-rounder Matthew Fisher, 23, and batsman Harry Brook, 22, have both agreed deals until 2024.

Seamer Ben Coad, 27, wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall, 26, and batsman Will Fraine, 24, will all stay at Emerald Headingley until 2023.

Meanwhile, paceman Duanne Olivier, 28, and all-rounder Tom Loten, 22, have committed to 2022.

The White Rose begin their County Championship season against Glamorgan on Thursday.