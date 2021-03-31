Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Douthwaite led the wicket-taking for Glamorgan on the final day

Three-day Friendly: Glamorgan v Cardiff UCCE Cardiff UCCE 285 Machado 73, Reingold 68 & 130 Douthwaite 3-6 Glamorgan 273 Root 59; Reingold 4-37, Gorvin 3-35 & 106-6 Glamorgan drew with Cardiff UCCE

Glamorgan had to settle for a draw against Cardiff UCCE after falling just short in a late chase for victory.

Set 130 to win in 20 overs, the county finished on 106-6 as Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 31, while Tim Wyatt and Salman Saeed took two wickets each.

Glamorgan had the better of day three after the students shared the honours on the first two days.

Cardiff UCCE were bowled out for 117 in their second innings, Dan Douthwaite claiming three for six.

Lukas Carey took 2-9 in 10 overs, with the wickets being shared by six of Glamorgan's eight bowlers.

At the start of day three Steven Reingold ended with figures of 4-37 in Glamorgan's first innings to add to his knock of 68.

Glamorgan face Somerset in a three-day friendly starting on Friday, 2 April before their Championship opener away to Yorkshire on Thursday 8 April.