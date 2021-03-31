IPL 2021: England's Jason Roy joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Jason Roy
Roy made three scores of 40 or more in England's recent series against India with a top score of 49

England opener Jason Roy will play in this year's Indian Premier League after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad as a late replacement.

Roy, 30, went unsold at last month's IPL auction but will replace Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has withdrawn because of personal reasons.

Roy could feature alongside his England one-day international opening partner Jonny Bairstow at Sunrisers, who are captained by Australia's David Warner.

The tournament begins on 9 April.

Roy, who has previously played for Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions in the IPL, scored 144 runs across five innings in England's recent Twenty20 series in India.

He is the 14th England player to be signed for this year's IPL.

England players at IPL 2021
Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer (fitness permitting), Liam LivingstoneRajasthan Royals
Eoin MorganKolkata Knight Riders
Jonny Bairstow, Jason RoySunrisers Hyderabad
Sam Curran, Moeen AliChennai Super Kings
Dawid Malan, Chris JordanPunjab Kings
Chris Woakes, Sam Billings, Tom CurranDelhi Capitals
