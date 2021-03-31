Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Roy made three scores of 40 or more in England's recent series against India with a top score of 49

England opener Jason Roy will play in this year's Indian Premier League after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad as a late replacement.

Roy, 30, went unsold at last month's IPL auction but will replace Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has withdrawn because of personal reasons.

Roy could feature alongside his England one-day international opening partner Jonny Bairstow at Sunrisers, who are captained by Australia's David Warner.

The tournament begins on 9 April.

Roy, who has previously played for Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions in the IPL, scored 144 runs across five innings in England's recent Twenty20 series in India.

He is the 14th England player to be signed for this year's IPL.