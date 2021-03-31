Mark Alleyne led Gloucestershire to victories in the Norwich Union NCL trophy, the Benson and Hedges Cup and the NatWest Trophy in 2000

Mark Alleyne has re-joined Gloucestershire in a coaching role.

The 52-year-old, who is the club's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in List A cricket, will support former team-mate Ian Harvey this season.

Alleyne captained Gloucestershire from 1997 until 2004 and later that year became head coach, a role he held until 2007.

"I have a long working association with Ian Harvey and I love everything about his approach to the game," he said.

"I am thrilled to get the call from him and be asked to help support him in his new role, and I am looking forward to working with the coaching team and getting stuck in at the club in the months ahead."

Alleyne played 10 one-day internationals for England and led Gloucestershire to nine trophies and a County Championship promotion in his seven years as captain.

He will share his new role with his current job as assistant director of sport at Marlborough College.

"Having Mark back at the club with what he's done in his career as a player and as a coach will be awesome for the players and only positive things can come from it," said Harvey.

"We obviously worked well together on the field and I know we both have our own ideas about what he can offer the team so I am hopeful that we can have a fruitful coaching relationship too."