Josh Inglis has scored 941 runs, including eight half-centuries, in a 41-match T20 career at a strike rate of 143.44

Leicestershire have signed Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis for this season's T20 Blast.

The Leeds-born 26-year-old helped Perth Scorchers reach the final of the Big Bash League in February where they were beaten by champions Sydney Sixers.

"It will be my first time playing domestic cricket in England and I look forward to testing myself," he said.

Inglis joins Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq in the Foxes squad for this summer's competition.

"Josh is a player who really fits the bill, a batsman who can slot into various positions, and somebody equally at home with the gloves or in the field," Foxes head coach Paul Nixon said. external-link

"In white-ball cricket, Josh has batted at number four with a controlled aggression to take the game away from the opposition or get ahead in a run chase.

"Josh also fits our mould in terms of being young, hungry and keen to keep developing his game.

"We have spoken to people who have worked with Josh and his strokeplay, match-winning ability and character are traits that have shone through."

The Foxes play Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford in their opening match in the T20 Blast on 10 June.