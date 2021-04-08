Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Both players in this image feature in the quiz (clue: one is still playing in the IPL while the other is now a coach)

The Indian Premier League is without doubt the most lucrative cricket competition in the world, bringing together global cricket stars into the eight talent-filled franchises.

Since it first launched in 2008, the tournament has had a massive influence on the game we all love.

Raw talent has been unearthed, players have gone on to international stardom and veteran cricketers have enjoyed golden periods at the back end of their careers.

But, as the 14th edition of the IPL gets under way, how good is your knowledge of the competition?

But, as the 14th edition of the IPL gets under way, how good is your knowledge of the competition?

We've put together five short quizzes and you have 100 seconds on each.

Can you name the top five players with the most IPL appearances?

Can you name the top five run-scorers in IPL history?

Can you name the highest individual scores in IPL history?

Can you name the top five wicket-takers in IPL history?