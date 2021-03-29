Last updated on .From the section Cricket

When you are trying to win a match, it does help to know exactly how many runs you need.

Bangladesh were briefly left in a confusing position as they attempted to beat New Zealand in a Twenty20 international, when it transpired that no-one knew what the rain-affected target was.

New Zealand's innings had been cut short by the rain, meaning Bangladesh began their innings thinking they needed 148 from 16 overs in Napier.

However, there had been a mix-up with the maths.

After nine balls, the match was stopped with the umpires having to go back to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method and ultimately change the target to 170 from 16 overs.

"I've experienced a few things in cricket and this is not one of them," New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said on commentary.

At the end of the 13th over, the target was again revised to 171.

New Zealand eventually won a confusing match by 28 runs.

"I think there was a bit of confusion because we didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard. It can happen in the game," Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said afterwards.