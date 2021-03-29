Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Australia have never won a T20 series in New Zealand

Second Twenty20, McLean Park, Napier Australia 129-4 (20 overs): Mooney 61*, Mackay 2-20 New Zealand 131-6 (20 overs): Mackay 46, Schutt 2-24 New Zealand won by four wickets Scorecard

New Zealand produced a thrilling last-ball victory to beat Australia by four wickets and level the three-match Twenty20 series at 1-1.

Needing three from the final ball of the match in their chase of 130, Maddy Green under edged Nicola Carey for four to secure a fine win.

Opener Frances Mackay's 46 from 39 balls had paved the way for the White Ferns, who were missing captain Sophie Devine through illness.

Australia had earlier posted 129-4.

World champions Australia, who won the opening match by six wickets, have not lost a T20 series since 2017.

Despite an unbeaten 61 from Beth Mooney, which included six fours, Australia struggled to accelerate in the middle overs.

All-rounder Mackay claimed 2-20 with her off-spin while Jess Kerr dismissed dangerous opener Alyssa Healy for just four.

Despite struggling with a calf injury, Mackay hit three fours and two sixes to get New Zealand off to a strong start.

Australia hit back through Megan Schutt, who dismissed Brooke Halliday and Kerr in consecutive balls, but New Zealand managed to take their target down to nine from the final six deliveries.

Nicola Carey's final over yorkers took the game down to the final ball, with New Zealand's bench celebrating after Green's under-edge rolled to the boundary.

The final game of the series takes place on Thursday in Auckland.