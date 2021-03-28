Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex last played a game at Hove in October 2020

Sussex have moved their opening County Championship fixture to opponents Lancashire after a bug infestation.

Hove has been affected by leatherjacket grubs, the larvae of insects commonly known as daddy longlegs.

The move followed an inspection by the England and Wales Cricket Board's pitch and grounds advisor.

The sides' two fixtures have been switched, with Lancashire hosting from 8-11 April and Sussex at home for the return game from 29 April until 2 May.

Both matches, as per current coronavirus guidelines, will take place behind closed doors.

Sussex's first home fixture of the season will now be the County Championship match against Yorkshire from 22-25 April.