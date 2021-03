Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Who is this England bowler? He's the answer to one of our questions...

England's men have finally finished their winter cricketing assignments, which started in South Africa pre-Christmas and lasted until the first day of British Summer Time in India.

But how much do you remember of their series in South Africa, Sri Lanka and India?

Take our quiz, and don't forget to share your score on Twitter using #bbccricket.