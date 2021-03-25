Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Bairstow's century in the second ODI came after he made 94 in the first

Jonny Bairstow said he is targeting the record for most hundreds by an England batsman in one-day internationals after his latest ton in the defeat of India.

Bairstow's 124 propelled the tourists in their chase of 337 to win the second ODI in Pune.

He has 11 centuries, five behind Joe Root, who leads the way with 16.

"I'm happy with how I'm playing and I'm happy with those figures, but they mean nothing if you don't keep converting in the future," said Bairstow.

Marcus Trescothick, with 12, and Eoin Morgan on 13 are the only other England players to have more ODI hundreds than Bairstow.

With 85 caps, the Yorkshireman has played fewer games than those above him. Not only that, but each of his 11 tons have come in 56 innings opening the batting.

"Naturally, you would like to have the most ODI hundreds for England," he added.

Bairstow's brilliant innings, along with 99 from 52 balls by Ben Stokes, helped England to their highest chase in India and fifth-best of all-time.

Most ODI hundreds for England Matches Hundreds Joe Root 149 16 Eoin Morgan 220 13 Marcus Trescothick 123 12 Jonny Bairstow 85 11 Jason Roy 95 9 Jos Buttler 147 9 Kevin Pietersen 134 9

Their second-wicket stand of 175 came at a rate of nine runs an over, with India captain Virat Kohli calling it "some of the most amazing batting you will ever see".

"It's very kind of him to say that," said Bairstow. "He's been one of the best players around the world for a period of time. Likewise, I'm pleased to be striking the ball like I am at the moment."

The six-wicket win for the world champions levelled the series at 1-1, with the deciding match to be played on Sunday.

Bairstow also responded to criticism from India legend Sunil Gavaskar, who said he looked "uninterested" during the Test series, which England lost 3-1.

Rested for the first two Tests, Bairstow then registered three ducks in four innings as England lost the last two.

"I'm interested as to how that opinion could have been made, especially as there's been no correspondence or communication between myself and him," said Bairstow.

"He's more than welcome to give me a ring and I'll speak to him about my will to do well in Test cricket, and the enjoyment I do get out of playing Test cricket.

"My phone is on and if he does want to give me a call or a message, he should feel free."