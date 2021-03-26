Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jim Troughton's 30-year association as a player and coach with Warwickshire came to an end in October

Somerset have appointed former Warwickshire first-team coach and batsman Jim Troughton as assistant coach on a seven-month contract.

Troughton, 42, parted company with the Bears in October following a review of their 2020 season.

He will assist Somerset second XI coach Greg Kennis at Taunton.

"Once I heard Somerset were taking applications, I thought it would be a great opportunity to get myself back into the game." Troughton said.

Former Somerset assistant Marcus Trescothick was named England batting coach earlier this month.

Troughton knows what it take to win the County Championship, having skippered the Bears to the title in 2012.

The left-hander spent his entire playing career at Edgbaston, joining the coaching staff when his career was finally ended by a long-term back injury in August 2014.

He was appointed by then Bears cricket director Ashley Giles in December 2016, but Giles left to take on the England supremo's role in January 2019, to be replaced by Paul Farbrace.

Troughton's role at Edgbaston has now been filled by former Sussex and World Cup-winning England women's coach Mark Robinson.