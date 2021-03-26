Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jimmy Neesham played in all three of New Zealand's ODIs against Bangladesh last week

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham will join Essex Eagles as an overseas player for the T20 Blast.

Neesham, 30, has previously played in the competition for Derbyshire and Kent in 2016 and 2017.

He will join up with Essex, initially for the group stage, once he has completed his Indian Premier League commitments with Mumbai Indians.

The left-hander and right-arm medium pacer was part of New Zealand's side which reached the 2019 World Cup final.

"I'm excited about linking up with [Essex four-day captain] Ryan ten Doeschate again," Neesham said.

"I played with him for a few seasons when he was with Otago, and hopefully we can replicate the success of 2019 [when Essex won the T20 Blast]."