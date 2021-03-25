Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan signed Dan Douthwaite in April 2019

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite has signed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Douthwaite, 24, was Glamorgan's leading first-class wicket-taker in the short 2020 season, with 14 in five games.

He also featured in six of the nine T20 matches played by the county.

Douthwaite, a hard-hitting middle-order batsman and seam bowler, joined Glamorgan in April 2019 after impressing for the Cardiff MCCU students' side.

He was previously on Warwickshire's books but played just one first-team game for them.

"It's a long time to have three years and I'm looking forward to my future at the club, there's nowhere else I'd rather be," said Douthwaite.

He is likely to be more prominently used following the departure of veteran all-rounder Graham Wagg, who will be playing National Counties cricket for Shropshire.

"Graham was someone in the side I turned to for advice, so they're big boots to fill, but he's someone whose level [of performance] I want to achieve," Douthwaite said.

Douthwaite was used as an opening batsman early in the last T20 campaign but reverted to the middle order, finishing the season in style with three sixes in an over to win the final match at Worcester.

"There've been discussions over me trying to finish off a few games [in limited-overs cricket] and in red ball, trying to bring my attacking brand of cricket to put us on the front foot," Douthwaite told BBC Sport Wales.

"I feel very blessed having Matt [Maynard] and Des [David Harrison] as coaches, there's a lot of freedom and ownership of your performances."

Glamorgan start their pre-season friendlies against Cardiff MCCU on Monday, 29 March and begin their Championship campaign away to Yorkshire on Thursday, 8 April.