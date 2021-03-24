Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sandeep Lamichhane made his ODI debut for Nepal aged 17

Worcestershire Rapids have signed Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for this season's T20 Blast.

The 20-year-old has played for numerous T20 franchises around the world including Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash.

Lamichhane has taken 125 wickets in 96 T20 games at an average of 18.86.

"This is his first taste of playing in England, and I'm sure he will do well and have an enjoyable summer with us," said head coach Alex Gidman.

He joins Australian paceman Ben Dwarshuis as the Rapids' other overseas players for this year's competition.