Will Young made 43 in his second Test appearance for New Zealand against West Indies in December

Durham have signed New Zealand batsman Will Young for the first three games of the County Championship season.

Young, 28, has two Tests caps for the Black Caps, making his debut against the West Indies in December.

Young has amassed over 5,000 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 42.81 with 10 centuries and has a highest score of 162.

"Will will add further strength to our batting line up," said Durham director of cricket Marcus North.

"He is in a great place with his cricket having just broken into the Test and one-day sides with New Zealand."

Durham start their Championship season away to Nottinghamshire on Thursday, 8 April before facing Essex and Derbyshire in their next two fixtures.