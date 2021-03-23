India v England: Krunal Pandya propels hosts to win in Pune

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments144

Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya hit the fastest half-century by a player on one-day international debut
First one-day international, Pune
India 317-5 (50 overs): Dhawan 98 (106); Stokes 3-34
England 251 (42.1 overs): Bairstow 94 (66); Krishna 4-54
India won by 66 runs
Scorecard

England squandered the chance to win a fluctuating first one-day international against India, losing by 66 runs in Pune.

Jonny Bairstow's scintillating 94, from only 66 balls, had the world champions well on course for their target of 318.

India's pace bowlers roared back, and an England side missing the rested Joe Root lost five wickets for 41 runs before eventually slumping to 251 all out.

The hosts had earlier been lifted to 317-5 by Shikhar Dhawan's 98 and 58 not out from Krunal Pandya, whose 26-ball half-century was the fastest by a debutant in one-day internationals.

On a bruising day, England captain Eoin Morgan spent time off the field with split webbing on his right hand, while Sam Billings sprained his collarbone joint attempting a stop on the boundary.

Rohit Sharma was struck on the elbow by Mark Wood and, most seriously, new Lancashire signing Shreyas Iyer suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder.

The second in the three-match series is on the same ground on Friday.

India win clash of styles

The one-day part of this long England tour carries the least significance when compared to the tourists' defeats in the Test and Twenty20 series, but the two top-ranked sides in the world still served up a compelling contest in an empty stadium.

Whereas England were carried to 2019 World Cup glory by their all-out aggression, India still favour an old-fashioned approach to 50-over cricket.

Their reliance on a late assault could have backfired had it not been for Krunal and KL Rahul, who capitalised as England lost their way when influential skipper Morgan was forced off in the 41st over.

The home side had no answer to Bairstow's brutality, only for a resurgence from their seamers to once again leave the game in the balance.

England were left relying on a lower order that has played little cricket, and they were gradually suffocated by their hosts.

England waste Bairstow brilliance

Bairstow's astonishing hitting was reminiscent of England's bullying batting in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup win and threatened to make light of the chase.

Muscling the ball, primarily on the leg side, he laid waste to an India attack with seven sixes and six fours.

However, when Jason Roy was caught at point for 46 to end an opening stand of 135 after only 14.2 overs, England lost all fluency.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was miserly, while debutant Prasidh Krishna took four wickets and Shardul Thakur three.

Ben Stokes drove to cover, Bairstow holed out on the leg side, Morgan was bounced out and Jos Buttler was trapped on the crease to be lbw.

Moeen Ali, in only his second match of any kind since November, had endured a difficult day, dropping Dhawan and conceding 28 runs in his three overs.

He looked to be rescuing England with the bat, but when he edged Bhuvneshwar behind for 30, the tourists' hopes went with him.

Emotional Krunal elevates India

Krunal Pandya
The father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya passed away in January

On a true pitch, the classy Shikhar was strong square of the wicket, sharing 64 with Rohit and 105 with captain Virat Kohli, who was looking ominous in helping himself to 56.

Left-hander Shikhar also benefitted from two let-offs, the first a tough chance to a diving Roy at point on 16, the second a simple chance to Moeen on the leg-side boundary on 59.

As India were looking to accelerate, the pacey Mark Wood returned to have Kohli flick to deep square leg and Dhawan pulled to mid-wicket as part of Stokes' 3-34 in his first ODI since the World Cup final.

Morgan had just left the field when Krunal, elder brother of Hardik, joined Rahul to begin a blur of the ball being flayed to all parts.

The swashbuckling left-hander carved over the off side and whipped off his pads, providing the catalyst for 112 runs to come from the last 9.3 overs.

The Pandya brothers' father passed away in January. Krunal was emotional receiving his cap before play and again when interviewed at the interval, tearfully embracing Hardik.

'One of our sweetest victories'

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We've done a lot of things right today. I thought the bowlers were outstanding, as were our two openers. We failed to continue building. We play an aggressive brand of cricket, we just need to execute better than we did today. This is the way we play and this is the way we'll continue to play."

India captain Virat Kohli: "This is one of our sweetest victories in the recent past. The comeback from all our bowlers was an amazing effort. I'm a really proud man, the team showed great character and intensity."

View more on twitter

Comments

Join the conversation

152 comments

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 16:18

    That is what is called snatching defeat from the jaws of victory! Besides having an opening century stand, scoring more in their first 10 overs than the Indians scored after 20 overs & also scoring almost the same runs after 20 overs that the Indians did after their 30 overs, England still contrived to lose! Staggering how they manage to implode like this as we saw in the last match too!

  • Comment posted by David Moorcroft, today at 16:14

    Yet another dreadful batting collapse.
    In the Tests it was India's spinners now it is their pace bowlers that have caused the damage. What will the excuse be this time?? Wrong coloured ball wind blowing in wrong direction or just rank poor batting again

  • Comment posted by cricFan, today at 16:11

    England batters wanted to finish the game within 40 overs. Ironically, India finished this game within 40 overs.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:17

      Kate G F replied:
      The only good player England have is Stokes. He looks sad and depleted. Perhaps he does not want to be here.

      The rest of them are below average.

      Hence they keep losing to an average Indian side.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:08

    England specialise in batting collapses

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:12

      Kate G F replied:
      Their bowling and fielding collapses are no less spectacular

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 16:16

    We really miss Joe Root. He would have been perfect today. Plenty of ones and twos with occasional boundaries mixed in. He gets a good strike rate by playing normal cricket.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:19

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Root should be there. Even if he doesn't hit as many 6s or 4s, he still has a better strike rate and a better average than most of the English team

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 16:08

    That was embarrassing from England. They seemed to want to win the match by the 25th-30th over. They were so far ahead of the rate! Could it be arrogance from England? Well played to India. Batted and bowled well. Some serious talent by India coming through.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:15

      Kate G F replied:
      "Could it be arrogance from England?"
      You can say many things about this English team but arrogance is not a word that comes to mind (more appropriately reserved for India and Kolhi).

      This English team has no confidence. They simply do not have any self belief

  • Comment posted by Johnn S, today at 16:07

    Why are Root and Woakes rested for this series? Joe didn’t play in the t20s and isn’t due to play for England again until the New Zealand tests. And Woakes hasn’t played all tour.

    From an England perspective our form is a looking worrying. Our ineptness at bowling at the death has long been an issue, but seriously needs to be looked at now.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:19

      Kate G F replied:
      Woakes? Seriously, Woakes could have done what the rest of this could not?

      Stop daydreaming. Barring Stokes, the rest of the team is below average.

  • Comment posted by NMC2475, today at 16:10

    Well played India, a deserved victory. We were woeful with the exception of the openers. I know Root is missing, but the middle order are poor, and not just in ODI’s. The whole tour has been a shambles so I hope we at least give a few new faces a go in the last two games.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:12

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      India was missing Bumrah and Shami as well. Don't ignore that either

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 16:23

    "For us losing like that is better than losing by 10 or 20 runs playing a different way," Morgan says.

    No, no and NO! You are paid very well, and a lot of that from money fans pay to watch you play, to do the best you can in any circumstances. If that means grinding out a win on the last ball, then that's what you do. It doesn't mean "We play how we want, and the rest be damned."

    • Reply posted by Gulam, today at 16:25

      Gulam replied:
      very true spot on.

  • Comment posted by teddycricket, today at 16:18

    Morgan is a bit like Eddie Jones - won't be moved from his ideas. I feel for the fringe players never getting a run in a team which is frankly tired, and why the obsession with the Currans - what do they bring? After Friday, we'll have lost the Tests, T20'S and the One dayers! Really good stuff, not.

    • Reply posted by Gulam, today at 16:23

      Gulam replied:
      He would not be in team let alone captain.Today was his chance to win for England.He has been failing for long enough

  • Comment posted by Jassa, today at 16:16

    Well played India, didn't give up and fought back impressively to win after a fantastic opening partnership from Bairstow and Roy.

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, today at 16:09

    How T Curran & Moeen still get into this team is anyones guess.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:13

      Kate G F replied:
      It is not as if they have Botham and KevinP sitting on the bench, waiting

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:06

    Nothing more English than a batting collapse. This exactly shows why we need Joe Root in the ODI line-up. England were MILES ahead in the run rate when the first wicket fell, so why go crazy on your shots?! Just let the runs tick over steadily, stop being rash with your shots.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:13

      Kate G F replied:
      Face it, this English team is no good if they keep losing to an average Indian side like this.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 16:19

    I’m a fan of Morgan but just listened to him on TV and he clearly doesn’t see what went wrong. After Roy out a) needed to give Bairstow strike and b) needed to build another partnership. Instead, as usual, we saw regular wickets given away. Fair due, well bowled and well stuck at by India

  • Comment posted by Benstsn, today at 16:19

    When did Morgan last get a decent score!!!!!

    • Reply posted by William, today at 16:28

      William replied:
      1 year ago

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 16:16

    Shocking collapse by England after an incredible start. Root and Woakes sat on their backsides back home must be punching the sofa. Morgan now under pressure to perform and needs to up his own game to avoid a whitewash and calls for a change in captaincy as well as management for our white-ball team.

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 16:13

    Waiting for England's excuses.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 16:12

    Are England going to learn lessons from this loss? You don't need 7 pinch hitters in the team, you need at least 2 strike rotate players in your team to cope with collapses like today.

    • Reply posted by Gulam, today at 16:14

      Gulam replied:
      My friend they will never they have been doing this for donkey yrs now.I have no hope been watching them for so many yrs.

  • Comment posted by suffolkcanary, today at 16:20

    England going backwards in all formats. Mirrored by our 6 Nations side.
    How to shoot yourself in the foot. No doubt we’ll hear about how we ‘need to take the positives’ from this dire batting display.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 16:15

    Absolute disgrace, Buttler, Morgan and Stokes should be dropped.
    Bairstow and Roy had done the hard work all they had to do was bat sensibly.
    But no, they have to try and hit the ball out of the ground, pathetic !!!

    • Reply posted by Jimmy D, today at 16:24

      Jimmy D replied:
      Agree entirely. Have any of these batsmen realised that if you hit the ball along the ground you can't be out caught. All the more so when you are 100+ for none and miles ahead of the chase.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC