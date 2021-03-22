Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alzarri Joseph has been selected for both of West Indies' past two tours of England

Worcestershire have signed West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for the first half of the 2021 County Championship season.

The 24-year-old Antiguan is scheduled to arrive in early April, in time for the Pears' first seven games.

"He's a quality performer," said ex-paceman Paul Pridgeon, external-link now the Pears' cricket steering group chairman.

Worcestershire's coaching staff have injury concerns over fellow fast bowlers Josh Tongue and Pat Brown.

Those worries have come on top of also losing Wayne Parnell to Northamptonshire.

"With it looking like Josh Tongue and Pat Brown may not be match fit for the start of the season, head coach Alex Gidman and club captain Joe Leach both felt they needed another seamer," added Pridgeon.

Worcestershire's season is scheduled to start against 2019 and 2020 red-ball kings Essex at Chelmsford, followed by a trip to Derbyshire.

The Pears' first two home games are against Nottinghamshire and Essex, which would both be switched to Kidderminster if New Road has not recovered on time from its winter flood damage.

Alzarri Joseph's statistics

Joseph has taken 34 wickets in his 14 Tests for the West Indies, as well as a further 54 in 34 one-day internationals.

He is also a useful batsman, having hit half-centuries in two of his past three Test appearances, 86 against New Zealand in Hamilton and 82 in Dhaka against Bangladesh.

He also took 6-12 on his Mumbai Indians debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in 2019 - the best bowling figures in the competition's 14-year history.

"When I heard the club was interested in me, I had no hesitation," said Joseph. "I'm really looking forward to working with bowling coach Alan Richardson."