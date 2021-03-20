Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss England's one-day international series against India next week because of an elbow injury.

Archer will return home for further investigation of the issue, which will also cause him to miss the start of next month's Indian Premier League.

Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson is included in the squad having been a reserve for the T20 series.

The two sides meet in the first of a three-match series in Pune on Tuesday.

Batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowlers Jake Ball and Chris Jordan have been named as reserves.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham)

Reserves: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

