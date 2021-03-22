Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India have beaten England 3-1 in the Test series and 3-2 in the T20 series

Captain Eoin Morgan says players from outside England's Twenty20 side can use the one-day series against India to push their case to be at the World Cup.

England will be without one-day regulars Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer for the three-match series, which begins on Tuesday.

T20 stars Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan are only reserves to the one-day squad.

"We see the 50-over format between the two T20 World Cups as a building block for our squad," said Morgan.

"Given the squads are very similar, we see both skill sets as very valuable.

"Playing any international cricket is a huge opportunity for guys who have been here on the fringes and not made selection so far."

Batsmen Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone, leg-spinner Matt Parkinson and left-arm seamer Reece Topley could get an opportunity across the series in Pune.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who did not feature in England's 3-2 T20 series defeat, is also likely to be called upon.

The 33-year-old contracted coronavirus in Sri Lanka in January and played only one from a possible four Tests on tour before being rested for the second half of England's 3-1 Test series loss in India.

"The little period Mo spent at home before this series has done him the world of good," said Morgan.

"He has come back refreshed and with plenty of energy. He is a very relaxed guy who always has a reasonable perspective on life and sport and the role that it plays within society. He is travelling really well."

England, the 50-over world champions, will attempt to do the double at the T20 World Cup in India in October and November.

There is another T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 before England defend their 50-over crown in India in 2023.

"Our white-ball teams are extremely skilled," said Morgan, 34. "Building on the back of the World Cup win in 2019, it's important we continually drive that forward, because if we rest on our laurels, it becomes a bigger challenge to upskill."

Just as for the final three games of the T20 series series in Ahmedabad, the matches in Pune will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

India captain Virat Kohli made 82 not out opening the batting in his side's victory in the T20 series decider, but he confirmed Shikhar Dhawan will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the one-dayers.