Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli promoted himself to open the batting and delivered with 80 from 52 balls
Fifth Twenty20, Ahmedabad
India 224-2 (20 overs): Kohli 80* (52), Rohit 64 (34)
England 188-8 (20 overs): Malan 68 (46); Bhuvneshwar 2-15
India won by 36 runs
Scorecard

England lost their Twenty20 series decider to an India side that followed a batting masterclass with some wonderful bowling in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli anchored India with 80 not out from 52 balls, allowing Rohit Sharma (64 from 34), Hardik Pandya (39 not out from 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (32 from 17) to blaze around him.

The hosts' 224-2 was their highest T20 score against England and set the tourists what would have been their second-highest successful chase in the shortest format.

They were on course at 127-1 after 12 overs, only for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl a brilliant 13th, conceding three runs and crucially having Jos Buttler caught at long-off for 52.

Dawid Malan remained, but when he was bowled by the impressive Shardul Thakur for 68, 83 from the final five overs was a huge ask.

England ended on 188-8, losing by 36 runs, with India taking the series 3-2.

A three-match one-day international series in Pune begins on Tuesday.

England fall short

England wanted this series to test them before the World Cup, with the decider delivering the stiffest of challenges.

After the India assault, Jason Roy was bowled swiping at Bhuvneshwar from the second ball of the chase, only for Malan to arrive with a fluency that was missing in the previous four games.

Buttler was typically powerful, and with Malan driving and deflecting, their partnership of 130 had England in the hunt.

However, on a run-filled pitch, it was the performance of Bhuvneshwar that proved the difference. With no great pace, he held his nerve with accuracy and trickery to return incredible figures of 2-15 from his four overs.

Thakur supported with his own changes of pace. Around the time of Buttler's wicket, England went 22 deliveries without finding the boundary.

Jonny Bairstow, Malan and Eoin Morgan fell for two runs in the space of seven deliveries, all to slower balls, and England ground to a halt.

India blaze away

Kohli's decision to open alongside Rohit united India's best two players, with devastating and thrilling results.

The languid Rohit played beautifully, driving and pulling with awesome force. A wild hack to inside-edge a Ben Stokes slower ball on to the stumps was the first mistake he made.

The first-wicket stand of 94 came in only nine overs, but there was no respite for England, with Suryakumar hitting two glorious lofted drives for sixes off Adil Rashid from the second and third balls he faced.

Kohli was the anchor, taking only 25 from his first 23 balls, then 55 from the next 29. He was joined for the final assault by Hardik, who muscled boundaries off the back foot.

England were almost powerless in the face of such destruction on a superb surface, but at times the bowling lacked variety.

Still, Chris Jordan's outrageous moment of brilliance to remove Suryakumar will live long in the memory. Sprinting round the long-on boundary, he was in perfect control when he held Suryakumar at waist height in his right hand, the catch completed when Jordan under-armed to Roy, who could only laugh in disbelief.

Dawid Malan
England's Dawid Malan became the fastest batsman to 1,000 T20 international runs, from 24 innings

What about the World Cup?

England have been keen to emphasise the importance of this series, with the World Cup in India now only seven months away.

Morgan even said it might be the last time he gets his first-choice side together before the squad for that tournament is named.

England have learnt that the express pace of Mark Wood is a huge asset in the powerplay, while Malan gave a reminder of why he is rated as the world's number one batsman after a run of low scores.

The tourists only won games when batting second and there are questions over the quality of their back-up bowling. Jordan and Sam Curran struggled to make an impact, while Moeen Ali never made it on to the pitch.

There is also a suspicion they are not finding the best way to utilise Stokes in the shortest format.

However, England's power-packed batting means they will always carry a threat. India will probably start the World Cup as favourites, but England are still to be feared.

'Lot of positives for England'

England captain Eoin Morgan: "[It has been] Extremely productive. To play a strong India team in their own conditions was fantastic. Ideally we would have played on wickets that turned more just to get that exposure. Regardless of the result we are looking to grow and get better. We played some really good cricket. There are a lot of positives to build on."

England T20 bowler Tymal Mills: "It was an excellent performance all-round from India. They held their nerve when Buttler and Malan were flying. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's third over was ultimately the one that swung it India's way."

India captain Vorat Kohli: "It was a complete game for us. We totally outplayed the opposition. The fact Rishabh and Shreyas didn't get the chance to bat and still got close 230 is testament to how we did with the bat.

"I have batted in different positions in the past but I feel we have a solid middle order now. Now it is about the two best players getting the maximum number of balls in T20 cricket. I would like to partner Rohit at the top."

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 17:44

    Indian fan here. Final score doesn't reflect how close it was for the 10 overs for England's innings. Bhuvi's four overs were the difference in the end. Can't wait until Bhumra is back too.

    Finally a pitch worthy of a match between two good sides.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:53

      Kate G F replied:
      If only England had won a few more tosses, they might have won the test and Y20 series

  • Comment posted by Wesley, today at 17:41

    Excellent performance from India. Somewhat disappointing from England. Really wish Kohli would sort out his on-field attitude.

    • Reply posted by tc, today at 17:42

      tc replied:
      because he had a long convo with the umpire ?? ermmm yer

  • Comment posted by The Ginger Beer Snail, today at 17:40

    First - well done to India - winning twice against the toss. Very well deserved.

    England bowling line up looked a little headless and short of ideas. Kumar brilliant - showed the way.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:52

      Kate G F replied:
      I guess Roy's slogging caught upto him finally

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:47

    Considering this was largely India's second-string bowling attack with Bumrah, Jadeja, Shami etc out of the team plus they lost the toss in 4 out the 5 matches in the series & so had to bowl in difficult dew-covered conditions, this was impressive by India in beating the No 1 rated T20i country in the world as well as a full-strength England side.

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 17:51

      gcostanza replied:
      I would have Jadeja in for Sundar, Bumi and Shami in for Thakur (marginal) and natarajan. Not sure about first choice leggie. And how to fit both Surya and Ishan. Good problems!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 17:44

    Great stuff from India in fairness.

    Bhuvi Kumar’s excellent bowling was the decisive factor. His effort of 2/15 from 4 effectively made it 210 off 16 overs with only 8 wickets in hand for England. Very tough and lots of pressure on.

    I just wish that bowling efforts like that were recognised by the often inept MoM deciders.

    England are still awesome in this format but India were too good today.

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:48

      Dr Maggie replied:
      England opted for tearaway pace and relied on bouncing India out.

      India backed the skills of their bowlers who aren't as big rockstars hogging limelights, but look at their skills. They bowl in mostly in mid 80s still so effective.

      India's variations in bowling department is scary!

  • Comment posted by Breakfast means breakfast, today at 17:43

    Nice to see Moeen Ali (who scored 44 runs very quickly in the 2nd Test) sat on the bench while Stokes/Morgan/Jordan struggle to time the ball. Well done England!

    • Reply posted by Nicholas_Lyndhurst, today at 17:59

      Nicholas_Lyndhurst replied:
      A player gets so much better when he's not playing doesn't he?

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:42

    Am I allowed to ask what has been Morgan's contribution in this series? Except winning the toss and shaking hands with Virat Kohli?

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:43

      Dr Maggie replied:
      Kohli opened the innings for India and carried the bat. Yet, some fans at this HYS will find some excuse to mock Kohli. On his part, he has done enough to shut his critics with the highest aggregate of 231 runs with the Everestesque average of 115.5.

      What a player! Tip my hat to his class. Way to go Kohli, you're my man!

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:46

    Good win for India and super series too.

    Enjoy folks.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:11

      Kate G F replied:
      "and super series too."

      Hardly.

      One of the worst ever. Can't recall a worse series than this, unless it was the test series that preceded it.

      Listen, these are just two average teams. I would say, neither is in top 5 in the world legitimately

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 17:40

    England well and truly spanked by India!

    🇮🇳🏏👏🥃

    • Reply posted by Ed Blake, today at 17:45

      Ed Blake replied:
      I’ll save that for use in the World Cup

  • Comment posted by Raj, today at 17:44

    Well played India and although Dawid and Jos kept England hopes of winning high, Morgan's captaincy was below average

  • Comment posted by Go-Kart Mozart, today at 17:44

    For a few overs there, I was composing my Norwegian rant: Kamala Harris, Raj form the Big Bang Theory, etc. .....Twas not to be.

    Congrats to India, a Team of All the Talents.

    What a pity that Kohli spoils it all with his fat mouth.

    • Reply posted by BBC_Biased_On_India, today at 18:11

      BBC_Biased_On_India replied:
      Kohli deserves to have fat mouth but you dont

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 17:40

    Oh boy, the comments on this HYS are going to be brutal.
    So Morgan chased in the last game & lost.
    So what does he do after winning the toss for this game?
    Yep, you got it ….. he chased again (& lost the series).

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 17:42

      RKP80 replied:
      Clearly the luck of the Irish has deserted him😜

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:46

    Well played India for posting decent totals despite losing the Toss. Deserved to win the T20I series. Also well played England for pushing India to the limit. Both teams brought out the best in each other.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:02

      Kate G F replied:
      Pretty poor series. Terrible bowling. Mindless slogging. Hugely disappointing and a totally boring series. Players out of shape.

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 17:47

    England clearly punishing Moeen for wanting to come back to play these games instead of changing to their will and staying for tests. Shame politics got in the way, wasted chance to win an important series.

  • Comment posted by sarc a stic, today at 17:48

    Win the toss and win the match by batting second !!

    Well, not really, unless you are Kohli

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:51

      Dr Maggie replied:
      Kohli opened the innings and carried the bat. Yet, some fans at this HYS will find some excuse to mock Kohli. On his part, he has done enough to shut his critics with the highest aggregate of 231 runs with the Everestesque average of 115.5.

      What a player! Tip my hat to his class. Way to go Kohli, you're my man!

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, today at 17:44

    All credit to India, they put the game beyond us. Tough games to come too, some how we need to raise our game again.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:13

      Kate G F replied:
      England should go back to drawing board. Learn the basics of the game. Make Root the captain for T20 team.

  • Comment posted by Inastate, today at 17:43

    Excellent series. England can take credit for pushing India all the way, and India too, because this was a tough series to win even at home. Well played both sides.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 17:53

    The series has put two arguments to bed.

    Firstly, India are a better side who have better strength in depth than England and handle big moments better.

    Secondly, Kohli is unquestionably and utterly vile

    • Reply posted by richard dziedzic, today at 18:04

      richard dziedzic replied:
      England have other sports to concentrate on this Summer including the football euros,World cup qualifying and the Olympics.In reality India only play Cricket and hockey and with a population of a billion they should have better strength in depth.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 17:44

    Firstly, well deserved India - great comeback from 2-1 down. #1 for the World Cup. England were 130-1 after 12 and then completely lost their way in the next 4 overs. Same as last game. 2 players short at the moment with Jordan and Curran contributing nothing (apart from the champagne moment of Jordan catch!). Great learning ahead of the WC, and England will definitely be up there.

  • Comment posted by Paul Roberts, today at 18:00

    If India play to their maximum potential they are simply unstoppable. So many options. So much talent. They are the Brazilian football team of the 70s. It must be a nice position to be in.

    • Reply posted by rugby is my game, today at 18:02

      rugby is my game replied:
      😂😂😂

