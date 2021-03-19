Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ian Holland joined Hampshire in 2016

Hampshire all-rounder Ian Holland has extended his contract with the county until the end of the 2022 season.

Right-armer Holland, 30, is a USA international and made his debut for the country against UAE in 2019.

Last season he was Hampshire's leading wicket-taker in the Bob Willis Trophy with 17 and also took a first-class best of 6-60 against Surrey.

"I'm really excited to continue my journey and desperately want to be part of a team that wins trophies," he said.