Gary Wilson celebrates one of his 193 dismissals as Ireland wicketkeeper

Ireland wicketkeeper Gary Wilson has brought a 16-year international career to an end to become head coach of North-West Warriors.

The 35-year-old, who played county cricket with Surrey and Derbyshire, made 292 appearances for Ireland.

"It was timing more than anything with the job coming up," Wilson told BBC Sport NI.

"I would have been happy playing for an another year or two but it was too good an opportunity to miss."

He added: "You just don't when a job like this would come up again.

"I was at the stage of my career where I was thinking what I was going to do after playing and coaching is something I always wanted to do."

Top three

Holywood-born Wilson made his international debut in June 2005 against the MCC and went on to become the third most capped Irish international in history.

He finishes Ireland's second highest wicket-keeper in terms of dismissals behind the stumps with 160 catches and 33 stumpings.

In addition, given his career overlapped with Niall O'Brien, Wilson was also an fine outfielder, taking 60 catches.

The right-handed middle-order batsman registered 5,959 runs for Ireland, hitting one century and 30 fifties - his highest score being 113 against the Netherlands in 2010.

Gary Wilson was a consistent middle-order batsman for Ireland

Wilson featured in the Irish squad at two Cricket World Cup finals and five T20 World Cup finals while he was at Surrey for 12 years before moving to Derbyshire in 2017.

He will work as head coach and pathway manager for the the inter-provincial side - the first time the role has been offered as a full-time appointment.

"To step away from international cricket after 16 years is something I will miss dearly - I will miss the guys probably more than anything, but pulling on the shirt and playing for Ireland was the only thing I ever dreamed of growing up," added Wilson.

"To have played for Ireland 292 times is something I am very proud of - if I had thought I'd have made it 10 times growing up I would have snapped your hand off, so 292 times is something I'm very proud of.

"To be named T20 captain for Ireland in 2018 was probably my proudest moment internationally. Again, growing up it was something I could only dream of.

"I think it's a great time to be taking on the North West Head Coach role, and hopefully I can bring that international and county cricket experience to the role.

"I think that the performance pathway side of the role is exciting as well - it's about bringing on the next generation and making sure they are ready for North West cricket."