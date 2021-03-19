Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Scrimshaw did not make the Worcestershire first team again after his four T20 Blast appearances in August 2017

Derbyshire have signed former Worcestershire fast bowler George Scrimshaw on a one-season contract.

The 6ft 7ins right-armer, 23, born in nearby Burton-on-Trent, has impressed in a pre-season trial at Derby under head of cricket Dave Houghton and bowling coach Ajmal Shahzad.

"George's potential is clear to see," said Houghton. "He's tall, quick and skilful with the ball.

"If he can find his best form, he will be a really useful asset."

He added: "There will be a lot of rotation with the bowlers this season. Everybody will get the chance to develop and impress. George gives us another option in that regard."

On top of Sam Conners, Nick Potts, Ben Aitchison and Michael Cohen, Derbyshire have also signed Australian Billy Stanlake.

Scrimshaw, who was called up by England Under-19s in 2016, made just four T20 Blast appearances in his time at New Road, all of them in August 2017 - but he then suffered a string of injuries which have since limited his progress.