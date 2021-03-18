India v England: Hosts win fourth T20 by eight runs to set up series decider

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan has not passed 24 in his four innings in the series
Fourth Twenty20, Ahmedabad
India 185-8: Suryakumar 57 (31), Iyer 37 (18); Archer 4-33
England 177-8: Stokes 46 (23), Roy 40 (27); Thakur 3-42, Pandya 2-16
India won by eight runs
India set up a series decider with an eight-run win over England in an absorbing fourth Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a sparkling 57 off 31 balls in his first international innings as the hosts posted a challenging 185-8 on the best batting surface of the series.

England struggled to get going but were still firmly in contention at 140-3 off 16 overs, only to lose Ben Stokes for 46 and Eoin Morgan in consecutive balls.

Needing 33 to win from the last two overs, Archer hit two fours and a six to set up a thrilling finale, but Shardul Thakur held his nerve as England finished on 177-8.

The first victory by the side batting first in this series sees it tied at 2-2.

The final T20 in Ahmedabad is on Saturday at 13:30 GMT.

England fall short of statement win

Had England managed to chase their target down, it would have ranked as one of their most impressive wins under Morgan, especially given the T20 World Cup will be held in India in October.

While Archer's late onslaught made it close, England's performance shows they have some issues to address, with most batsmen making circumspect starts while their Indian counterparts attacked from the off.

Dawid Malan is the world's number one T20 batsman for good reason, but his tendency to play himself in proved costly here as he made 14 off 17 balls before being bowled round his legs by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Jason Roy found some fluency after a scratchy start but fell for 40, hooking Hardik Pandya to deep mid-wicket to leave England 66-3 in the ninth over.

Jonny Bairstow and Stokes also started watchfully before starting to find the fence, with all-rounder Stokes hitting three mighty sixes before he picked out long-off.

The canny Thakur then removed Morgan, who put himself down the order to six, leaving the lower order with too much to do as India's fine bowling performance showed winning the toss is not always a guarantee of victory.

Suryakumar shines

With both openers falling cheaply and Adil Rashid having Virat Kohli stumped off a googly for only one, it seemed India might again fail to set an imposing total.

But the depths of their batting reserves proved vital as Suryakumar, who made his India debut in the second T20, shone in place of that game's star, the injured Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar hit his first delivery for six - an outrageous pull off Archer - setting the tone for an enthralling knock in which he reached 50 off 28 balls.

After sumptuously sweeping Sam Curran for six, he was dismissed in controversial fashion playing the same shot next up.

Malan took a low catch that was given a soft signal of out by the on-field umpires - a decision the third umpire had to stick by after multiple replays proved inconclusive as to whether Malan's fingers were under the ball.

Rishabh Pant, who made 30 off 23 balls, and Shreyas Iyer, with 37 off 18, continued the momentum.

Although England checked it slightly late on - Stokes took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Pandya, and Archer struck twice in a superb last over to finish with a T20-best 4-33 - India had enough.

'It's all to play for' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "India played a lot better than us today and thoroughly deserved to win. They adapted to conditions better.

"Stokes and Bairstow did the basics really well and got themselves in after we lost a couple of wickets. It was nice to get back in the game but frustrating, given our experience, not to have one or two guys out there at the end.

"It's all to play for. To win a series away from home would be great."

India captain Virat Kohli: "A proper game against a top side. Surya batted outstandingly well. Like Ishan Kishan, these guys are quite fearless having played against world-class bowlers in the IPL.

"With the ball we were quite clinical. Our powerplay start kept England in check and Shardul Thakur turned the game."

Man of the match Suryakumar Yadav: "I am really happy with the way things went. I've always dreamed of playing for India and winning games for the team."

Shardul Thakur on bowling the final over: "It was a tough over and they were swinging hard. It was important to bowl one or two dot balls and then the game was sealed. Rohit said back your instincts and do whatever you think."

England T20 bowler Tymal Mills told BBC Sport: "A really good game to watch, and nice to have a break from the win-the-toss-win-the-game streak. India just edged out England in all facets. Suryakumar Yadav was the standout with the bat Hardik Pandya with the ball.

"England will be disappointed not to wrap up the series, but it sets up a great finale on Saturday."

Comments

Join the conversation

218 comments

  • Comment posted by Sheldor, today at 18:01

    Still going to whinge about umpiring. Not today because no matter how wrong they were as long as it is in your favour it doesn’t matter. The ball had clearly touched the ground. Try to accept that sometimes it goes against you or in favour but please don’t start complaining of bias as soon as it goes against

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:12

      Kate G F replied:
      We have a new word
      "Malaned"

      Claim a catch knowing you grassed it.
      Well done mate! Got into the Lexicon

  • Comment posted by Bic bluffest wicket, today at 18:07

    Can't blame the umpiring for this loss - all the doubtful decisions went England's way.

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:11

      Dr Maggie replied:
      Agree. That's why we need to refer to this ready-reckoner for finding the excuse for today's loss.

      (1) Pitch was bad
      (2) Umpires robbed us (NOT applicable today)
      (3) Weather played foul
      (4) Losing toss was desicive
      (5) Can't adjust to the food
      (7) Lights were not good
      (8) TBD
      (9) TBD
      (10) TBD
      (11) TBD

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 18:02

    I blame the poor substandard pitch, winning the toss yet again :((, having to bat second when there was a lot of dew around & the poor umpiring by the T.V. umpire! Oops, just realized two decisions by the third or T.V. umpire went in our favour! Okay, will think of a better excuse & will revert back here soon!

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:05

      sonic08 replied:
      There will always be something Nick... that’s the way some of them roll

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 17:56

    Wow!! That was fun. Well done India. Roll on the final.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:14

      Kate G F replied:
      Two teams racing to lose the match and play worse than the other.
      Not a great advert for the game.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 18:03

    Good to see England scoring more runs in T20 than in test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:21

      Kate G F replied:
      England is not great in sports in general.
      Neither is India.

      They are lucky US and China do not care for cricket. Gives a chance to commonwealth teams

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:01

    Ooh close game then and thrilling finish too.

    Must have been some game to watch as well.

    • Reply posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:03

      B-L Z Bob replied:
      You said it, Duncan.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:02

    Very close, but neither one of England's two finishers could finish it off today.
    Also, someone finally managed to defend a score.
    Game 5 should be a cracker.

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:07

      sonic08 replied:
      Yep agree!

  • Comment posted by Go-Kart Mozart, today at 18:00

    Ooooooh, nearly choked on that one.

    Best result for the good of the game, takes it to a decider.

    More great performances from the new young Indian players. If they ever select on merit rather than seniority, we're for it.

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:05

      Dr Maggie replied:
      You can always count on India captain Virat Kohli to never play their best eleven.

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:10

    England fans' ready-reckoner for finding an excuse for a loss.

    (1) Pitch was bad
    (2) Umpires robbed us
    (3) Weather played foul
    (4) Losing toss was desicive
    (5) Can't adjust to the food
    (7) Lights were not good
    (8) TBD
    (9) TBD
    (10) TBD
    (11) TBD

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:20

      Kate G F replied:
      These two teams were racing to lose the game. Can they play any worse?

      Be glad China and US do not play cricket

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 18:00

    Absolutely brilliant game of cricket! Outstanding bowling from India who set a really good batting score. Super exciting decider on Saturday! No need for England to panic, think 8 or 9 players are nailed on for WC. Sam Curran is out, bad fielder, batsman and bowler - Root way better at all 3 and Moeen at least 2. Staying with Malan but he needs a BIG decider match. Can’t wait for Saturday!

    • Reply posted by suffolkcanary, today at 18:22

      suffolkcanary replied:
      Agreed, I’m at a loss as to what Sam Curran brings to the team.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 17:58

    Well bowled India.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:13

      Kate G F replied:
      Let's face it. It was a horrendous match by both sides. A guy who could not put the ball within 4 feet wide of the wicket got the game changer award.

      This is the best cricket has to offer?

  • Comment posted by Haxbytyke, today at 18:06

    Why did it take England 2 hours to bowl the 20 overs? When 20/20 started teams had 75 minutes to bowl their allocation, with penalty runs added for any incomplete overs.
    Also, why is Sam Curran playing?

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:12

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      Because he had a good IPL. No idea why Morgan is bowling him 12 overs into the innings, though. Curran should bowl with the new ball or not at all.

  • Comment posted by theRipper, today at 18:03

    Make no mistake, India won because Kohli was missing in the last few overs and Rohit was captaining the side. Rohit keeps a cool head and that is why he is such a successful captain winning 5 IPLs while Kohli is a dud. Kohli should take this as a sign and step down if India wants to give themselves a chance to win the world cup.

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 18:12

      gcostanza replied:
      You serious ripper? Rohit almost lost it with crowding Thakur and not being able to control Pandya.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 18:00

    Also shout out to Suryakumar Yadav with a half-century and both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant with quick 30's to get the total to 185!!

  • Comment posted by bone_tram, today at 17:56

    Bowlers never get credit anymore. We saw it in the test series and again here in the T20s - whenever there is a low scoring game, the wicket/toss gets commented on but when runs are scored, batsman are applauded. This result shows that the bowlers in each 1st innings should have been given much more credit in the first 3 T20s. India played well today and have set up an exciting 5th T20!

  • Comment posted by Don Bother, today at 18:24

    Credit to both teams for the best game of the series so far. Sets it up beautifully for the decider on Saturday.

    Great debut by Suryakumar Yadav. Indian cricket factory keeps churning them out.

    Probably helped India that Kohli was off the field in the death overs. He should consider handing over the captaincy in white ball cricket to Rohit Sharma

    • Reply posted by AKP, today at 18:29

      AKP replied:
      India must seriously consider your last point. As an Indian i have been broaching this topic with a few compatriots and it’s not been received well so far. Hope that changes cos Rohit surely has the pedigree with those IPL titles under his belt and also a much more pleasant to watch. VK’s antics are gettjng to me. I also happen to be a RCB fan...so need I say more?

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:19

    That definitely was the longest T20 I have ever watched!

  • Comment posted by theRipper, today at 18:05

    Someone said after England won the last game that form is temporary but class is permanent. So true.

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:07

      sonic08 replied:
      Yep think it was more than one person 🤫

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:58

    Would you Adam and Eve it? Well played India. Despite losing the toss they posted a decent total. That's the way to win batting first. But we'll played England for taking it to the last over.

  • Comment posted by footyfan, today at 17:57

    Good good. Keep the series alive.

