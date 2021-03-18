Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jackson Bird, who played in England in 2016, has taken 22 wickets in six Sheffield Shield matches for Tasmania so far this season

Lancashire have signed Australia seamer Jackson Bird to play in six red-ball matches in 2021, while Finn Allen has joined for the T20 Blast.

Bird, 34, has previously played for both Hampshire and Nottinghamshire and is currently in action for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield in Australia.

He will be available for the Red Rose from their third game of the season, when they take on Kent at Canterbury.

Wicketkeeper Allen, 21, will play in their entire T20 campaign.

The New Zealander is due to play in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, having signed as a replacement for Josh Philippe.

"I'm really excited to get over to England, it will be my first spell in county cricket and a great opportunity to test myself in one of the world's best T20 tournaments," he said.

"To win the Super Smash, and finish as leading run scorer in my breakthrough T20 tournament, has provided me with a platform and I am now looking forward to continuing to learn and improve as a cricketer."

Bird, who last featured for Australia during their Ashes Boxing Day victory over England in 2017-18, has taken 22 wickets in six Sheffield Shield matches so far this season.

The paceman has taken 34 Test wickets from nine appearances for Australia, as well as a total of 401 first-class wickets.

"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to come over and play for Lancashire," Bird told the club website. external-link

"I feel as though I have unfinished business in English county cricket, and I am looking forward to showing my best to my new teammates and the members and supporters at Emirates Old Trafford."