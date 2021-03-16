Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England captain Eoin Morgan said he was close to tears when Jos Buttler presented him with a special cap to mark his 100th Twenty20 international.

Morgan, 34, became the first England player to reach 100 caps in the eight-wicket victory over India on Tuesday.

He was part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2010 and captained the side that won the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

"His words warmed my heart and I'm very grateful for that," said Morgan.

Buttler made the presentation before the third T20 in Ahmedabad.

"It nearly got me to tears," said Morgan, who is only the fourth man to play 100 T20 internationals. "He's a great friend of mine and our families are close."

Morgan is England's all-time leading run-scorer in T20 internationals, ahead of vice-captain Buttler.

"I tried to get across what a special achievement it is and what he's done for English white-ball cricket," said Buttler, who made an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls to help put England 2-1 up in the five-match series.

"Today is about him and reaching that milestone. He's been a pioneer for England white-ball cricketers. As a leader he has taken English white-ball cricket to a place it's never been before.

"He's always been ahead of the curve, alongside Kevin Pietersen. They were the two guys that I always looked to in white-ball teams who could do it a bit differently."

England won with 10 balls to spare after Virat Kohli's superb unbeaten 77 helped India recover from 24-3 to post 156-6.

Buttler has opened the batting in his past 16 T20s for England, having spent the majority of his 77-game career in the middle order.

On the debate over his best position, Buttler said: "People seem to quite enjoy talking about it. I certainly sometimes feel the pressure of that.

"Every time I do have the opportunity, you want to make a case because there are loads of us that can open the batting.

"I've got the full backing from Morgs and that gives me a lot of confidence."

England will wrap up the series with victory in Thursday's fourth match at the same venue.