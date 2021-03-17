Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wood has played 18 Tests, 53 one-day-internationals and 13 Twenty20s for England

Winning the toss in the Twenty20 international series against India does not give either team an unfair advantage, says England's Mark Wood.

The 31-year-old bowler took 3-31 as England beat India by eight wickets on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series in Ahmedabad.

Each match has been comfortably won by the team electing to bowl first.

"I think the toss has been made a bigger issue than what it actually is," said Wood.

"If either team has to bat first, they still can win. I don't think there's a huge disadvantage. I just think both teams prepare to chase because you know exactly what to go for, you've seen how the pitch has played."

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson had described the toss as having a "massive" impact in the series.

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast before the third T20, the seamer added: "In T20 cricket, the toss shouldn't have an effect on the result, no way. It should be two teams batting out for 40 overs and the best team comes out on top."

Wood - who took 1-20 from four overs in the first T20 before missing the second through injury - was part of the 50-over World Cup-winning team in 2019.

He says England will also be "looking to win" the T20 World Cup, held in India in October and November, but he still has to cement his place in the team.

"I feel like I've played well in a couple of games but last summer I played well against Australia then missed out against South Africa," he said.

"We've got that many good bowlers that I don't feel my place is a given."

England will aim to seal a series win in the fourth T20 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with the final match taking place at the same venue on Saturday.

England, who lost the Test series 2-1, will end their tour of India with three one-day internationals starting on 23 March.