Sarah Taylor's 226 England caps included winning the 2017 World Cup final against India

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has joined Sussex as a wicketkeeping coach.

Taylor, 31, who played 226 times for her country, will work on a part-time basis with newly appointed head coaches Ian Salisbury and James Kirtley.

As well as senior wicketkeepers Ben Brown and Phil Salt, Taylor will also coach the county's academy players.

"I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game," she said.

Taylor, who retired from international cricket in 2019 because of a battle with anxiety, helped England win two 50-over World Cups in 2009 and 2017, as well as a T20 World Cup, also in 2009.

She was also on the winning side in three of the five Ashes series she played in.

After making her international debut in 2006 as a 17-year-old, she went on to claim 232 dismissals in the international game to be regarded as one of the world's best wicketkeepers.

"Sarah has so much to offer our players, but also our environment," Kirtley said.

"She's hugely skilled in the world of wicketkeeping, but she will also bring so much good as a person around our group.

"She adds great perspective to a situation and as a coach she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator. I'm certain she will become a huge asset to our setup."

Taylor also now coaches at St Bede's School in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

Sussex have also confirmed the appointment of former Leicestershire player Ashley Wright as an assistant batting coach.