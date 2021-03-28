India v England: Sam Curran heroics not enough in Pune

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Sam Curran
Sam Curran equalled the record score for an ODI batsman coming in at number eight or lower
Third one-day international, Pune
India 329 all out (48.2 overs): Pant 78 (62); Wood 3-34
England 322-9 (50 overs): Curran 95* (83), Thakur 4-67
India won by seven runs
England were beaten in a thrilling one-day series decider against India, despite Sam Curran's heroic 95 not out.

Chasing 330, England looked beaten at 200-7 in the 31st over, only for Curran to keep them afloat by adding 57 with Adil Rashid and 60 with Mark Wood.

In an incredible five-ball spell from the end of the 48th over, Wood overturned being given out lbw, was dropped, and Curran was also put down.

Fourteen were needed from the final over in Pune. After Wood was run out, last man Reece Topley got the single that left Curran to get 12 from four balls.

As left-arm seamer T Natarajan held his nerve, Curran could only find the boundary once, leaving England seven runs short on 322-9 and India 2-1 series winners.

Wood had earlier played his part in bowling India out for 329, battling the heat to take 3-6 in two overs as the hosts lost their last four wickets for eight runs.

For once, England's powerful top order failed to ignite the chase, with the tourists slipping to 95-4 against some skilful India pace bowling.

They were kept afloat by Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, before Curran set up the grandstand finale.

Curran carries England close

In seven previous one-day internationals, Curran's previous highest score was 15.

Here, he was calculated, composed and brave in playing one of the great lower-order knocks, one that carried England to the verge of a first ODI series victory in India for 36 years.

In reality, he should not have had the opportunity - he offered a simple chance to long-on on 22 that Hardik Pandya somehow spilled.

Curran targeted the leg side, his only sign of confusion coming when Wood arrived in the 40th over with 73 still required. The 22-year-old did not know whether to protect Wood or allow the number 10 to take the strike.

The indecision saw the required rate climb to more than 10 an over, only for Curran to take 18 from Shardul Thakur in the 47th to leave the game on a knife-edge.

What followed was barely believable. First Wood overturned being given out lbw to Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the final ball of the ball 48th over, then, from the next ball he faced, skied a chance to mid-wicket that Thakur inexplicably shelled.

Incredibly, Curran sent the next ball high into the night sky, with a diving Natarajan dropping a very hard chance on the boundary behind the wicketkeeper.

When Wood turned for a second run at the beginning of the final over, he was sent back too late to make his ground.

Topley did his part, but there was little Curran could do in the face of Natarajan's yorkers. That Curran equalled Chris Woakes' record for the highest score by a batsman coming in at eight or lower in an ODI will be scant consolation.

India squeeze home

There was little to foreshadow the drama to come as India slowly took hold of a contest played on a superb pitch and in baking heat.

With the bat they ditched their measured approach in favour of aggression throughout. Shikhar Dhawan carved through the off side for his 67. Rishabh Pant swiped to mid-wicket and down the ground for 78 and Hardik displayed his power in 64 from 44 balls. Pant and Pandya's stand of 99 came in only 11.4 overs.

Their total could have been much greater had it not been for two slumps. First 3-18 in 19 balls to spinners Rashid and Moeen, then the late slide that left 10 deliveries unused.

The target was less that what England chased with impunity two days ago, but the tourists spluttered when faced with the skill of Bhuvneshwar and Thakur, leaving the middle and lower order to attempt a rescue act.

Malan was stylish for 50, adding 60 with Livingstone, only for Thakur to remove both in consecutive overs. Moeen falling for 29 seemed to be the end of England's hopes, yet that was to discount the spirited Curran, who almost pulled off an audacious heist.

  • Comment posted by ant, today at 17:59

    Kate G F would say an average team beat the mediocre world champions.
    India got the job done without their main bowlers on a batters pitch regardless of all the comments here.
    Well played everybody.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:00

      duncan brownley replied:
      Slog fest it was you know 😉

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:03

    What an incredible innings from Sam Curran!
    He singlehandedly brought England back into the game.
    Totally deserved that hundred.
    Can you imagine if it had ended in a Super Over scenario?
    That was too close for weak-hearted fans (such as myself).
    India’s fielding towards the end, almost gave it away.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:06

      duncan brownley replied:
      Can say today was twitchy keeping the postings on the feeds going to see how it was.

      Cricket for you keeping us on edge considering it looked an early finish at one stage.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:05

    Dinesh karthik as a pundit is class!! Keep him on!!

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 18:07

      gcostanza replied:
      Generally a decent team, but Bumble is awful. Too biased.

  • Comment posted by RSK, today at 18:04

    In all politeness though, cracking game, had everything! Feel for Curran there, excellent knock.
    Unlucky England, well played India

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:08

      Kate G F replied:
      Kolhi keeps failing, Doesn't he? It is a wonder they keep picking him for their team. Their bench must be terribly weak

  • Comment posted by lm2766, today at 18:06

    Considering England were written off by many after the first odi, and that India are hard to beat at home, the outcome of this series is not disastrous. Admittedly, it probably leaves us with more questions than answers, but neither this nor the t20 series should be viewed too negatively. Please now join me in dismissing and ignoring the usual trolls.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:10

      Kate G F replied:
      Now we know England's chasedown in the 2nd was a fluke. We also know India is not capable of 350+ scores, even against a very weak English bowling on absolutely placid pitches

  • Comment posted by Ct, today at 18:01

    What a great game of cricket, a proper calorie burning stuff for people watching at home, congratulations India, well played England, brilliant display of cricket, well played Sam, reminded me of MSD. Amazing game.......

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:06

      Kate G F replied:
      I weep for cricket if this series is deemed good enough.

      When you live by the slog, you lose by the slog. Both teams realized it

  • Comment posted by jj, today at 18:03

    Sam Curran stepping up when England needed him most. Unlucky he couldn’t go all the way. India getting a clean sweep and played great but positives for England.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:10

      Kate G F replied:
      Live feed comments about dropping Buttler are sensible. Not a good keeper, god knows not a good captain, now not even a good batter for a while now

  • Comment posted by CricViz, today at 18:00

    Great game between the world's top two ODI sides and what a fitting finishing to the tour!! Spare a thought for Curran, played his heart out.

    On a side note, Dinesh Karthik looks a peach of cricket pundit, more from him hopefully when India visits England in summar. Bring it on!!

    • Reply posted by Getcher Andsoff, today at 18:19

      Getcher Andsoff replied:
      Good on Curran. Peaking just in time for the pinnacle of white ball cricket next month.

      Go Super Kings!!

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:03

    What a game! Fantastic for both teams! Great ODI match. Can’t wait for the t20 World Cup.
    Congrats to India. Did enough in the end. Looking forward to see shami, bumrah and jadeja back. Indians catching today however was shocking!!

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:08

      Kate G F replied:
      I can't decide if the quality of play was worse or better than the quality of umpiring through this series

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:00

    Terrific series great effort from Curran

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:05

      Kate G F replied:
      He was alright but gotta admit it was terrible bowling that enabled him

      Based on this display in this series, no other team is losing sleep. That much is certain

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:00

    Well, I'm... When Moeen got himself out, I gave this up for lost, and focused on the GP. Sam Curran, take a bow! A loss, and a series loss, but thrilling stuff. The only way it could have been better is if Curran had reached his 100 & we'd still lost! Congratulations to India. Magnificent cricket. And isn't cricket magnificent!

    • Reply posted by LMAV, today at 18:16

      LMAV replied:
      Tie would have been better, don't you think?

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 18:02

    This game reminds me of India Vs England World Cup game. England made 330 odd and India were 310 plus and Dhoni on strike and didn’t want to take singles cos of weak batsmen on the other end. Eventually England won that game. India win today’s game. Very similar scenarios

  • Comment posted by Breakfast means breakfast, today at 18:09

    It would have been poetic if young Sam Curran had got England home. He's had so much stick (I put my hands up as well) yet he just produced one of the all time great ODI knocks.

    Well played India...but please learn how to catch.

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 18:15

      gcostanza replied:
      The stick is not necessarily unfair, but shouldn't forget he deserves a bit of slack for previous performances. This would have been career defining.

  • Comment posted by Shrikaish, today at 18:07

    A great game and a great series. Very well played India. Can't wait for what Kate G F has to say about this!

  • Comment posted by McMurphy, today at 18:07

    What an effort by the young lad.

    Born in Northampton btw

    Why was Moeen at Ali. Where was the Captain, Morgan, and our best player, Root.

    I understand rotation in a heavy year, but this was a decider

    Disappointing

    • Reply posted by Go-Kart Mozart, today at 18:11

      Go-Kart Mozart replied:
      The Captain Morgan will be in the Indian dressing room being consumed.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:01

    Congrats India on the ODI series Win to complete a 3 Series Win in all formats and enjoy.

    What a game though folks and plenty of action happening.

    Close it was and enthralling.

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 18:10

      RKP80 replied:
      I looked hard but didn’t see you on the bench?

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 18:01

    What a game, what a series. Unlucky England.

    Well done India having lost the toss each time. Very well deserved.

    But feel Eng missed a trick bot batting first and setting massive target.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:03

      duncan brownley replied:
      May be one day it will happen but for now we move on.

      Yes Superb White Ball Series it's been for T20 and ODI too.

  • Comment posted by 52 not out, today at 17:59

    What a game, Fantastic effort by England, but well played India, a deserved series win.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:04

      Kate G F replied:
      When I said this English team was average at best, people jumped on me. We saw today the truth in my words

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:17

    Switching between this and the Formula One was hard work, two incredible nail-biting endings. Sam Curran left his best performance to the end!

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 18:12

    So Virat kohli wins all 3 series, after losing 90% of tosses, against 3 different english captains, he is something

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 18:14

      RKP80 replied:
      He is King Kohli, the master of strategy and wizard of getting under English skins!!!

      👑🇮🇳🏏🥃👏

