India v England: Virat Kohli & Ishan Kishan shine in second T20

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan hit five fours and four sixes
Second Twenty20, Ahmedabad
England 164-6 (20 overs): Roy 46 (35); Sundar 2-29, Thakur 2-29
India 166-3 (17.5 overs): Kohli 73* (49) Kishan 56 (32)
India won by seven wickets
England suffered a chastening seven-wicket defeat by a resurgent India in the second Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

After overpowering the hosts in the series opener, England put in a timid performance on a slow pitch.

Asked to bat first, they were gradually stifled after Jason Roy was dismissed for 46, their 164-6 nothing better than par.

It was put into context by a swashbuckling 32-ball 56 on debut by Ishan Kishan, who survived giving a simple chance to Ben Stokes at long-on on 40 - a mistake that typified England's sloppy display.

Kishan added 93 with India captain Virat Kohli, whose unbeaten 73 also included an escape when he gave a tough chance down the leg side to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on 10.

The composed Kohli pulled a six to take India to their target with 13 balls to spare, levelling the series before Tuesday's third match at the same venue.

India fightback adds intrigue

A five-match series between the two best sides in the world seven months out from a T20 World Cup in India is increasing in intrigue, not least because of the reversal of roles from England's opening eight-wicket win.

Facing the challenges India failed to meet in the first game - batting first, the tricky surface, bowling second with a ball made damp by the dew - England put in a performance as poor as their Friday showing was excellent.

The tourists were hampered by the absence of Mark Wood, who was ruled out with a bruised heel, and the pace bowlers that were so dangerous two nights ago were largely ineffective.

India were not faultless - some better fielding would have made their pursuit even easier - but the bowling at the end of England's innings was outstanding before Kishan ignited the chase.

Rejuvenated, the hosts - in particular master run-chaser Kohli - delighted a raucous crowd of more than 66,000 inside the world's largest cricket stadium.

Sub-par England well beaten

Although England lost Buttler for a golden duck in the first over, a second-wicket partnership of 63 between Roy and Dawid Malan gave them a solid platform.

However, Roy's swishing and swiping gave clues to the difficult batting conditions and, after he miscued off-spinner Washington Sundar to be caught at deep square leg, England stalled.

Only two boundaries and 35 runs came from the final five overs. Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya bowled almost exclusively slower balls, with Pandya's return of 0-33 particularly important because the all-rounder was required to deliver a full complement of four overs because of the altered balance of the India side.

Kishan - making his debut alongside fellow batsman Suryakumar Yadav in place of opener Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Axar Patel respectively - instantly impressed, making light of KL Rahul falling to Sam Curran in the first over of the chase.

Left-hander Kishan targeted the leg side, punishing Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Stokes, who were all expensive.

His assault allowed Kohli to play the anchor and, although Kishan was lbw reverse-sweeping Adil Rashid, Rishabh Pant picked up the mantle with a thrilling 26 from only 13 balls.

Kohli survived a marginal stumping appeal off Rashid on 54 in scenes reminiscent of England's frustration with the third umpire from the Test series but, by then, India were well on course for victory.

Virat Kohli
By hitting a six to win the match, Virat Kohli became the first batsman to reach 3,000 T20 international runs
  • Comment posted by Marcus Ginantonicus, today at 17:29

    The Indian pipeline is awesome. Kishan, like Pant, is a U-19 star. Dravid must be doing a terrific job there!

    The Kohli stumping is not really an issue. We would have lost anyway.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 17:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by CricViz, today at 17:29

    England outplayed, simples! Also, it is a dangerous game to give Kohli a route back to form, give him a finger and he would to take the whole biddy and more. He averages 51 in T20Is. The next highest is 33 I believe!!

  • Comment posted by Matt Walker, today at 17:28

    Whether you agree or not, Kohli is a master in chasing in limited overs cricket.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 17:28

    Looks like there is no COVID in India!

  • Comment posted by Red Shell, today at 17:27

    Kohli is a class above. A pleasure to watch him do his thing.

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 17:27

    Well played India - comprehensive win.

    Note to BBC Sport - your so called commentary feed is rank poor. Shemilt and Lofthouse - focus on Cricket, and not confectionery!

    I had TalkSport 2 on in tandem, just to hear events in real time. Much better service.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 17:26

    Ishan Kishan, what a talent. Will be interesting to see if he can keep up the same momentum in the future.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 17:26

    It's like a boxing match. 1 punch after another between these two teams. England are probably like Ivan Drago the juggernaut, India looking more like rocky Balboa, coming back after taking a mauling. Great contest. Shaping up to be tasty year with so many Eng-Ind matches this year.

  • Comment posted by criccrazy, today at 17:26

    Well played India in the 2nd game and well played England in the 1st game. Makes for a fantastic series.. Remaining matches hopefully more closer rather than one sided matches. 1-1 game on!

  • Comment posted by HarryMorris229, today at 17:26

    Tom Curran just not good enough at this level, always gets battered.

  • Comment posted by tatadocomo, today at 17:26

    What was the headline for previous game, please? Now Agnew will complain ICC for slowness of pitch midway during England batting. hahahha

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 17:25

    Wood is injured yet again, and he hasn't even played any cricket. No chance of being in the Ashes.

  • Comment posted by mony, today at 17:25

    Everyone going on about social distance. Maybe a third world country with a population of over a billion handled lockdown way better than a small rich island with inept leaders and experts. The fans in the stadium suggest to me that they are out of lockdown. The excuses coming out when losing a game is comical.

  • Comment posted by Have EU had your vaccine Monsieur, today at 17:24

    When is a stumping not a stumping?

    When it's Kohli in India.

    Best team on though.

  • Comment posted by ColonelB, today at 17:24

    20 / 20 cricket is a lottery. Test cricket really sorts out the men from the boys. Mind you, India won that series too!

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:24

    Where are the pundits who were predicting a "square turner"?

    What's the today's excuse?

    Thinking.
    Thinking hard.
    Still thinking.

    Well, the result is out.

    The pitch was bad!
    Umpiring was bad!
    Weather was bad!
    Crowd was bad!
    T20 is not real cricket!
    In real cricket on home pitches England is champion.

    • Reply posted by Ken, today at 17:27

      Ken replied:
      Where are the pundits who were predicting a "square turner"?

      Hiding and painfully reading some comments here.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 17:22

    Normal service has resumed.....England outplayed, out skilled and out thought!

    Whilst England continue to scour the world for players, the Indian conveyor belt continues to deliver. Take a bow Ishan 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾

    🇮🇳🏏🇮🇳

    • Reply posted by McMurphy, today at 17:27

      McMurphy replied:
      One in 6 in the planet are from India, and it's by far the no 1 sport. Why has it taken them so long to compete?

  • Comment posted by AlwaysSRT, today at 17:22

    This new generation of Indian players is full of talent but what sets them apart is being fearless. There is something India might be doing good. Overall, great entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:22

    Having lost the 1st match, the Indians predictably up to their old tricks again! A poor substandard rank turner 'beach' wicket & poor umpiring too! No wonder our boys lost! A complaint must be made to the ICC about the state of the pitch immediately!

    • Reply posted by New-World, today at 17:25

      New-World replied:
      As always, after a loss:
      Moan,
      Groan,
      Rinse,
      Repeat.

