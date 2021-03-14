Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid, 22, is the world's number one-ranked Twenty20 bowler

Second Test, Abu Dhabi (day five): Afghanistan 545-4 dec (Shahidi 200*, Afghan 164) & 108-4 (Rahmat 58; Muzarabani 2-25) Zimbabwe 287 (Raza 85; Rashid 4-138) & 365 (Williams 151; Rashid 7-137) Afghanistan win by six wickets Scorecard

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up his second 10-wicket Test haul as Afghanistan completed a dominant six-wicket win over Zimbabwe to draw the two-match series 1-1.

Afghanistan chased down a target of 108 in the final session of day five of the match in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier Khan took 7-137 for match figures of 11-325 as Zimbabwe were all out for 365 in the second innings.

Afghanistan have won three out of six matches since their Test debut in 2018.

In a record-breaking first innings, they posted their highest Test total of 545-4, with Hashmatullah Shahidi becoming the first Afghanistan player to score a Test double century, while captain Asghar Afghan also scored 164.

Zimbabwe - who were bowled out for 287 in their first innings - began day five on 266-7 after being made to follow-on, with a slim lead of eight runs.

But Rashid denied Donald Tiripano a maiden Test century when he was trapped lbw for 95 and they were eventually bowled out soon after lunch for 365 with captain Sean Williams stranded on 151.

Rahmat Shah's 58 then helped Afghanistan reach their target in 26.1 overs.

Afghanistan - who lost the first game by 10 wickets - lost their debut Test to India in 2018, before registering consecutive wins against Ireland and Bangladesh then losing to West Indies in 2019.