Brothers Sam Curran (left) and Tom Curran (right) helped Surrey win the County Championship title in 2018

England internationals Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Reece Topley have signed new contracts with Surrey.

The Kia Oval outfit say the trio, who are in England's squad for the upcoming white-ball series in India, have all agreed "long-term" deals.

Brothers Sam, 22, and Tom, 26, both came through Surrey's academy, while left-arm seamer Topley, 27, joined from Sussex before the 2020 campaign.

Topley took 15 wickets in the T20 Blast last season.

All-rounder Sam made his debut for Surrey in all three formats in 2015 and has played 21 Tests, five one-day internationals and eight T20s since making his international bow in June 2018.

Right-arm fast bowler Tom has taken over 300 wickets in 156 appearances for the south London club, and both of his Test outings for England came in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia.

He has featured in 24 ODIs and 27 T20Is since making his debut in 2017.

"They are three highly skilled international cricketers," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website. external-link

"I look forward to seeing them play for both Surrey and England in red and white-ball cricket for many years."