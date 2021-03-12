Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kraigg Brathwaite said it is a "huge honour" to be handed the West Indies captaincy

Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as West Indies Test captain.

Brathwaite led a second-string West Indies to a series win in Bangladesh last month after several players, including Holder, missed the tour due to concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

All-rounder Holder led the side in 37 tests after becoming their youngest ever captain in 2015.

Cricket West Indies chief selector Roger Harper said he was "delighted" Brathwaite had accepted.

"In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kraigg was able to motivate his players to play to a very high level and create the culture we are looking to establish where the team showed a collective determination to fight and a real hunger for success," said Harper.

Holder is currently the top-ranked Test all-rounder and will remain with the side, while 28-year-old opening batsmen Brathwaite said it is a "huge honour" to be handed the captaincy.

"I'm really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I'm excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future," he said.

West Indies will play two Tests against Sri Lanka later this month.