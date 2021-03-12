India v England: Jofra Archer & Jason Roy star in first T20 win

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Mark Wood and Jos Buttler
England recorded their biggest T20 victory over India in terms of wickets
First Twenty20, Ahmedabad
India 124-7 (20 overs): Iyer 67 (48); Archer 3-23
England 130-2 (15.3 overs): Roy 49 (32)
England won by eight wickets
A magnificent bowling performance set England on the way to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over India in the first Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

Jofra Archer's 3-23 spearheaded a relentless showing from the pace bowlers, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid opened the bowling and dismissed home captain Virat Kohli for a duck.

Only Shreyas Iyer, with 67 from 48 balls, got to grips with the England attack and the two-paced pitched as India struggled to 124-7.

England sauntered in the chase, Jason Roy crashing 49 from 32 deliveries to help the tourists to their target with 27 balls to spare.

Eoin Morgan's side take the lead in the five-match series, with the second game to be played on Sunday.

England stamp their authority

After England were outplayed in losing the Test series 3-1, the T20s looked like a mouthwatering contest - the two best teams in the world, with all the matches played in the world's biggest cricket stadium, seven months away from a World Cup in India.

With a full-strength side at his disposal, England captain Morgan said this was a learning experience before the World Cup.

As it turned out, the tourists were completely dominant from the moment Morgan won the toss.

As a collective, the fast bowlers were pacey, pounding away short of a length. Morgan's decision to entrust Rashid with the new ball was astute, typifying his excellent night as captain, while England's fielding was faultless.

There was no sign of England's batting struggles from the Test series, and the contest was over long before Dawid Malan sealed victory with a straight six.

Archer shows his class

Archer has endured a difficult tour, missing two Tests with an elbow injury, then using his newspaper columnexternal-link to respond to questions over his desire to play for England.

In the shortest format, he has few peers. Here, he put in the sort of performance that brought him the Most Valuable Player award at last year's Indian Premier League.

He had KL Rahul drag on in the second over, then later returned to have the dangerous Hardik Pandya held at mid-off and Shardul Thakur hook the next ball to deep square leg.

The rest of the pace bowlers followed his example. Mark Wood was constantly above 90mph, Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes ensured there was no respite, while Sam Curran went through his range of variations.

Still, the most telling blow came from Rashid. When Kohli slapped his fifth delivery to mid-off, a crowd of 67,200 in Ahmedabad fell silent.

India outplayed

This was a dreadful performance from India, who rested opener Rohit Sharma, then saw their batting strangled.

Iyer impressed with his touch and timing, while Rishabh Pant played an outrageous reverse ramp off Archer that went for six, but the rest made little to no impact.

Whereas England relied on pace, India chose three frontline spinners, only for Roy to climb into leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Even though Chahal ended an opening stand of 72 when he had Jos Buttler lbw for 28 and Roy was leg before to Washington Sundar, Jonny Bairstow arrived a man transformed from the one who registered three ducks in four Test innings.

Victory was England's biggest over India in T20s in terms of wickets and balls remaining.

'Huge amount of competition for places' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We are trying to cover all departments, particularly when we're under the pump. Today the guys were so good they didn't allow that to happen.

"There's a huge amount of competition for places. When Jason scores runs and goes well, it really does gee the boys up."

Man of the match Jofra Archer: "I'd rather go for dot balls in the powerplay than wickets, and if you get the wicket it's the bonus. The pressure that creates normally helps the other bowler."

India captain Virat Kohli: "We weren't aware enough of what we had to do on that kind of a pitch - a lack of execution of the shots we tried to play."

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard Hill, today at 17:14

    You have failed to mention how well Butler batted ans kept wicket. Did you watch?

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 17:14

    Good to see us do well in the superior form of the game

  • Comment posted by jertax, today at 17:14

    Interesting to read Kohli's comments about the wicket. What goes around comes around - to all players, no matter how good they are.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:13

    Watch out. The next wicket will be turning square

  • Comment posted by mony, today at 17:13

    Not prioritising T20s Morgan? Yeah right! As for Nasser Hussain , apparently England did their homework? Pity they didn’t do it in the test eh Nas?

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 17:12

    Time for a Bunsen.

  • Comment posted by Admiral, today at 17:12

    Fantastic performance. Wood & Archer unplayable. What a difference a proper leader makes. Morgan so calm.

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, today at 17:14

      foreverblue replied:
      Great comment, Morgan is a far superior captain to Root.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 17:12

    No problems with the pitch or umpiring there? Or won handsomely despite these handicaps! Perhaps India's time to whine.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 17:10

    Just proves the point that the results in the test series was down to dreadful pitches and not India's spin bowlers.
    They were never in the game today !

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:09

    Checked the score and saw what india had knocked and thought crikey a tough batting pitch .... Check later to see what a demolition work was going on.

    The joys of Cricket and what a display that has happened.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 17:09

    India really messed up today - how did they produce a pitch which allowed the opposition to win. Groundsman need to go!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:11

      duncan brownley replied:
      Good to see some funny one liners and enjoy the banter ...

      Kohli another quacker too.

  • Comment posted by Sack The Board, today at 17:09

    I was shocked that India prepared a proper cricket wicket, that is twice this tour now. A big bonus for England was having Morgan back as captain.

  • Comment posted by Achilles, today at 17:08

    ENG is the best T20 side in all conditions ... I think they should allow the other teams to bowl 1st ....that might make the contest even :)

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:08

    We beat you Gandhi, and the other Gandhi, and that other Gandhi, and Madhur Jaffrey, and her husband, and that very good badminton player from the 90's and some excellent chess players.

    It's not a Norway moment Maksi - but it's entertaining

  • Comment posted by originallad, today at 17:08

    Shame it wasn't on free to air for everyone to watch but at least we got decent commentary back.

  • Comment posted by Duggers, today at 17:07

    See Kholi immediately blaming the pitch in his interview, couldn't make it up

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 17:06

    The BCCI are going to find it difficult to doctor the pitches enough to win against such a strong England team. England have the white ball players to play in any conditions. I expect a different pitch in the next game, one that will suit the home spinners and India praying to win the toss but I doubt they can do anything to stop a far superior England.

  • Comment posted by DaveH-MK, today at 17:06

    So it's time for a bit of 'Rotation' and India finish with a 4-1 :p

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 17:06

    It is T20. Very unpredictable so let's not assume that England is suddenly great again :)

    • Reply posted by Clem Fandango, today at 17:13

      Clem Fandango replied:
      England are considered and rated the best white ball side in the world and the records support this view.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 17:05

    Maybe time for T20 guys to get into test side too. Made more than they could in several attempts.

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:10

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      Totally agree - give Bairstow a chance.

