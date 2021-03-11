Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Northeast scored 181 runs at an average of 25.85 in the Bob Willis Trophy last season

Hampshire top-order batsman Sam Northeast has extended his contract with the club.

The 31-year-old right-hander will now remain at the Ageas Bowl until the end of the 2022 campaign.

Northeast, who joined from Kent in 2018, captained the club in the Bob Willis Trophy last season.

"He's one of the standout players in the county game and continues to push for higher honours," director of cricket Giles White said. external-link

"With his ability and record across all formats, I'm sure he will continue to progress and win games for Hampshire over the coming seasons."

Hampshire begin their 2021 County Championship campaign at Leicestershire on Thursday, 8 April.