Miguel Cummins took first-innings figures of 5-62 for Middlesex when the north London club drew with Kent in the Bob Willis Trophy last August

Kent have signed West Indies fast bowler Miguel Cummins for the first eight matches of the County Championship campaign.

The 30-year-old right-armer featured for Middlesex in the Bob Willis Trophy last season, taking 13 wickets in three matches at an average of 20.69.

The Barbadian has played 14 Tests and 11 one-day internationals.

"He is the type of bowler who will add something different to our attack," said director of cricket Paul Downton.

Kent begin their Championship campaign at Northamptonshire on Thursday, 8 April.