Wiaan Mulder made his South Africa Test debut - the first of his four caps - in February 2019

Leicestershire have been forced to look for another overseas signing following the late cancellation of South African Wiaan Mulder's move.

The all-rounder, 23, originally signed in January to play in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

But his recall to the Proteas' Test squad for recent series with Sri Lanka and Pakistan has led to a busier than expected international schedule.

"It is a huge shame that Wiaan won't be joining us," said coach Paul Nixon. external-link

"But we understand the need for flexibility in the current situation and wish him all the best for the coming months."

Leicestershire now have less than a month to find a replacement.

The new Championship season is scheduled to start on 8 April, when Leicestershire have a Group 2 home game against Hampshire.