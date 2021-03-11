Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Karachi Kings won the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Super League is to resume in June after the Twenty20 tournament was suspended earlier this month because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The competition was halted on 4 March with "players not in the right mental state" after seven cases were reported.

The remaining 20 matches will now be played in Karachi.

"June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men's international commitments," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

"This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon and after taking into consideration all factors relating to event organisation.

"The remaining 20 matches in June are now being planned following the men's national cricket team's return from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure for England on 26 June."

England and Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Banton was one of the players who tested positive in the days prior to the tournament being suspended.

The 2020 edition was suspended at the play-off stages last March because of coronavirus. It was completed in November.