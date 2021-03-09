Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cameron Bancroft has been playing with Western Australia in the domestic Sheffield Shield

Durham have re-signed Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft for the 2021 County Championship campaign.

The 28-year-old will return to Chester-le-Street once his Australian domestic commitments are over with Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Bancroft scored 726 runs at an average of 45.37 in nine County Championship games in his first spell in 2019, and also featured in the One-Day Cup.

"Cameron had a positive influence," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"He is currently having a fantastic summer down under for Western Australia and we look forward to him having a big impact for Durham when he re-joins the squad in May."

Bancroft served a nine-month ban in 2018 following his involvement in ball-tampering against South Africa.

However, his spell at Durham was a route back into the game, and he also returned to Test duty in 2019 with the Australia side.