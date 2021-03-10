Ben Dwarshuis: Worcestershire sign Australian fast bowler for T20 Blast
Worcestershire have signed Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis for this summer's T20 Blast.
The 26-year-old was the leading wicket-taker for the Sydney Sixers, with 24, as they won the Big Bash last month.
Left-armer Dwarshuis has won back-to-back Big Bash titles with the Sixers and is playing for New South Wales in the one-day Marsh Cup.
"We are delighted to have pulled off a little bit of a coup," said Pears steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon.
"The left-arm option gives a variety to the attack and a bit more balance, and, from what we've seen, he is also quite a capable batter down the order."
Dwarshuis has 85 T20 wickets at an average of 22.98 but is yet to play at international level.