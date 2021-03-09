Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dieter Klein has taken 296 career wickets

Leicestershire left-arm seamer Dieter Klein has signed a one-year contract extension with the county side.

The South Africa-born Germany international, 32, has been with the Foxes since 2016, helping them to the semi-finals of last year's T20 Blast.

Klein plays across all formats and took 11 wickets in the condensed 2020 season across the Blast and Bob Willis Trophy.

Leicestershire start their County Championship season against Hampshire on Thursday, 8 April.