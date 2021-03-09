India are favourites for the T20 World Cup, says England vice-captain Jos Buttler

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments11

Jos Buttler
Buttler has played in 74 T20s for England, averaging 29.26 at a strike rate of 140.36

England limited-overs vice-captain Jos Buttler says India are favourites for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

The two sides meet in the first of a five-match T20 series in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India - who won the T20 World Cup in 2007 - will host the tournament in October and November.

"Previous World Cups have shown that host nations tend to perform very well and India are of course phenomenally strong in every format," Buttler said.

"It's great exposure for us to play against one of the best teams in the tournament in these conditions," the 30-year-old added.

"And it's a huge benefit to us playing in Ahmedabad, a brand new stadium which will play a big part in the World Cup."

The wicketkeeper-batsman played in England's win over India in the first Test last month but was rested for the remainder of the 3-1 series loss.

He says "he feels good for the rest" and supports England's policy of squad rotation during the winter tours to Sri Lanka and India.

"I've spent a long time in the bubbles over the past year or so since the pandemic started," he said.

"It's been talked about how we can best look after players and what is an incredibly packed schedule at the moment."

'Playing in IPL hugely beneficial to England'

The T20 series will be followed by three one-day-internationals later this month, before Buttler links up with the Rajasthan Royals for this year's Indian Premier League.

Buttler will be joined by international team-mates Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the Royals squad, with the T20 franchise tournament starting 9 April.

There are 13 England players taking part in the competition, although bowler Mark Wood pulled out of the auction last month to spend more time with his family.

Buttler says he considered the possibility of missing a part of the competition, but sees the IPL as "hugely beneficial" to both him individually and the England side.

"It's been obvious in the upturns in the results for England's white-ball team and how beneficial the IPL is to all of us. So it makes it a tough decision," he said.

"There are obvious benefits; player improvement, the skills you learn and the experiences you gain. Especially at the moment with the IPL being played in India where the T20 World Cup is being played."

With the IPL final scheduled for 30 May, Buttler could miss England's first Test in a two-match series against New Zealand this summer, which begins at Lord's on 2 June.

"It's always going to bitter sweet if you're missing games for England or whatever opportunities you're missing," Buttler said.

"We don't know how far players are going to get in that tournament and if you're going to miss the Test so we'll wait and see."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 16:38

    India’s priority will be the WTC I think and trying to beat England this summer.

    If they can hold 2/3 world cups then that’ll give them a boost into WC 2023 in India, but I think Kohli and the BCCI value test/50 over cricket more than T20s.

    Should be an interesting tournament anyway. England made the final in Kolkata in 2016 and were denied only by Carlos Brathwaite hitting Stokes for 4 sixes.

  • Comment posted by topsyturvy, today at 16:37

    The racists medieval monarchy should be the immediate concern over who is favorite.
    #Welcome2the21stcenturyBrits.

  • Comment posted by Mks, today at 16:35

    India has not won the World T20 since the first one in 2007 in South Africa, when arguably Pakistan lost when victory was within their grasp, and not since the IPL first began in 2008. Why should that change in 2021?

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 16:34

    Of course India will win the T20 World Cup. Why is this even a story? It’s not even up for discussion or debate. The trophy 🏆 is coming back to the home of T20 cricket 🏏

  • Comment posted by joel, today at 16:27

    Well England have a really strong squad as well, this siries is gonna be a cracker!

  • Comment posted by Roaming in the Gloaming, today at 16:27

    We miss you at Lancashire CCC Jos, remind me when did you last play red ball cricket for us? I guessing around 2years!

    • Reply posted by jk, today at 16:40

      jk replied:
      I seem to recall he was 2nd/3rd choice keeper and couldn’t get in the Lance County side 🤣

  • Comment posted by Robert Puddy, today at 16:19

    India v England Final then :)

  • Comment posted by Sean G, today at 16:17

    Wouldnt surprise me if Silverwood tried to rest and rotate within the T20 World Cup itself! Such a successful experiment in India apparently....

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 16:17

    Not exactly going out on a limb there saying India in their own country, but the last one was there and they lost in the Semis. Anything is possible in T20 but one thing is for sure, Virat Kohli will get out for 1 if India make the semi final

    • Reply posted by CriticalPoint, today at 16:33

      CriticalPoint replied:
      Agree with this. Kohli might be the man of the high averages/chase master etc but to be a legend he needs to win some tournaments for India, not just bilateral matches.

      But to be fair, that hasn’t really been done in this generation - Dhoni etc did it but they were the 2000-2010 generation.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC