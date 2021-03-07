Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

An Australian record crowd watched the hosts beat India to win the Women's T20 World Cup title at the MCG

Two more teams will be added to the women's 50-over and Twenty20 World Cups from 2026, the International Cricket Council has said.

Twelve teams will compete in the T20 World Cup, while the one-day tournament will feature 10 teams from 2029.

A six-team women's T20 Champions Cup tournament will also be held in 2027 and 2031.

A crowd of 86,174 saw Australia beat India to win the Women's T20 World Cup at the MCG last year.

"This decision to expand our women's events allows us to give more member countries greater opportunities to compete on a global stage," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

"This means more teams will also get the opportunity to compete in the qualification pathways for the respective ICC events over the coming years."

New Zealand will host the next 50-over World Cup, which will feature eight teams, in 2022.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has committed to addressing gender imbalances within the sport, including statues of female cricketers.

There are 73 statues or sculptures of male cricketers in Australia, but none of their female counterparts.

A statue will be built at the Sydney Cricket Ground and artwork commemorating the T20 World Cup final will be displayed at the MCG.