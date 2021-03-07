Scott Borthwick: Durham name all-rounder as County Championship captain

Scott Borthwick
Scott Borthwick joined Durham as an academy player and won two championships with the county

Returning all-rounder Scott Borthwick has been given the captaincy of Durham's County Championship side for the 2021 season.

Borthwick, 30, re-joined his home county for this season after four years with Surrey, where he won his third championship title in 2018.

The Sunderland-born left-hander, who has 9,288 first class runs, replaces Ned Eckersley in the role.

"To be asked to captain the team is a huge honour," Borthwick said.

"Leading out the Durham team has been something I've dreamt about since I was a kid in the academy so it's a really special thing for me."

